Cannes Film Festival 2025: Tom Cruise Looks Dapper at Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Red Carpet With Film Cast

It is the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, and Tom Cruise has arrived for the Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere. The actor waved at the audience cheerfully as he stepped on the red carpet in a three-piece ensemble and a bow tie.

The movie star was joined by Christopher McQuire and Pom Klementieff ahead of the highly anticipated movie premiere of the event.

Hayley Atwell joined the action hero front of the cameras, looking elegant in a red gown. The actress opted for some balloon detailing at the bottom and spaghetti straps with pleat-like structures in the middle and on the side.

As for Klementieff, the actress stunned in a lilac ensemble with a plunging neckline. The movie star paired the outfit with dangling purple earrings. She tied her hair in a small bun, and her alluring smile made a statement.

Moreover, Hannah Waddingham made an appearance at the event in a powder pink outfit. The actress opted for a strapless dress with a train at the back. She chose a silver neckpiece and earrings, with heels matching the color of her dress.

Meanwhile, as the cast entered the venue for the big premiere, Cruise answered some media questions, wherein he claimed that he would never say no to another chapter of Mission Impossible. The actor revealed, “I’d rather just have people see it and enjoy, and we’ve had an amazing time doing it, and it’s been a lot of fun, and I just want you all to enjoy it.”

He further stated, “Enjoy this and know everything is the culmination that has come to this moment right now.”

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 21.

