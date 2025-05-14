Sunny Deol Salman Khan on Kaanta Laga NTR as Dadasaheb Phalke Team Bhool Chuk Maaf v/s PVR Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Cannes Raid 2 Box Office Raid 2 Box Office Uorfi Javed

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's film on Jallianwala Bagh massacre nets Rs 60 lakh

Centered around the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned Rs 60 lakh net on the 27th day at the box office. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday.

By Nisha Singh
Published on May 14, 2025  |  10:31 PM IST |  13K
Picture courtesy: Dharma Productions/YouTube

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has been a decent performer at the box office. It is currently locking horns with Raid 2. Led by Akshay Kumar, the legal drama chronicles the journey of C Sankaran Nair, who fought a courtroom battle with The Crown. Here's what Day 27 of Kesari 2 looked like.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 60 lakh net business on the fourth Wednesday at the box office. The drop comes a day after the legal drama benefited from the Blockbuster Tuesdays offer while earning Rs 1 crore.

Notably, the Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's movie collected Rs 45 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 27.75 crore in the second week. In the third week, the collection of the legal drama stood at Rs 9 crore. In the fourth week, Karan Johar's co-production registered Rs 5.45 crore net so far.

The cumulative net business of Kesari Chapter 2 stands at Rs 87.2 crore at the box office in 27 days.

Day/Week Net India Collections
Week 1 Rs 45 crore
Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore
Week 3 Rs 9 crore
Day 22 Rs  0.60 crore
Day 23 Rs 1.15 crore 
Day 24 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 25 Rs 0.60 crore
Day 26 Rs 1 crore
Day 27 Rs 60 lakh
Total  Rs 87.2 crore

Also featuring Ananya Panday, Kesari 2 will remain under the Rs 90 crore mark in the fourth week. It is expected to finish its theatrical run in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore. The film is an adaptation of the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas 

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

