Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's film on Jallianwala Bagh massacre nets Rs 60 lakh
Centered around the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned Rs 60 lakh net on the 27th day at the box office. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday.
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has been a decent performer at the box office. It is currently locking horns with Raid 2. Led by Akshay Kumar, the legal drama chronicles the journey of C Sankaran Nair, who fought a courtroom battle with The Crown. Here's what Day 27 of Kesari 2 looked like.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 60 lakh net business on the fourth Wednesday at the box office. The drop comes a day after the legal drama benefited from the Blockbuster Tuesdays offer while earning Rs 1 crore.
Notably, the Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's movie collected Rs 45 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 27.75 crore in the second week. In the third week, the collection of the legal drama stood at Rs 9 crore. In the fourth week, Karan Johar's co-production registered Rs 5.45 crore net so far.
The cumulative net business of Kesari Chapter 2 stands at Rs 87.2 crore at the box office in 27 days.
|Day/Week
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 45 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 27.75 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 9 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 1.15 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 1 crore
|Day 27
|Rs 60 lakh
|Total
|Rs 87.2 crore
Also featuring Ananya Panday, Kesari 2 will remain under the Rs 90 crore mark in the fourth week. It is expected to finish its theatrical run in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore. The film is an adaptation of the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire.
Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
