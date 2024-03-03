Millie Bobby Brown Shares Damsel Premiere Highlights; Calls Fiancé Jake Bongiovi 'My Forever Prince’

Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi arrived in chic looks at the Damsel premiere. Brown who stars in the upcoming Netflix movie, arrived on the black carpet in a patterned gown. Brown wore a sheath floor-length gown that resembled different metals attached to one another. Meanwhile, Bongiovi arrived in a sleek black suit. He wore a thin black satin tie, square-toe black boots, and a pair of brown aviator sunglasses. In an Instagram post, Brown called Bongiovi her "forever prince".

On Saturday, March 2, Millie Bobby Brown shared a series of photos on her Instagram page from Friday's New York City premiere of her new Netflix movie Damsel. One of her posts featured a photo of her and her fiance Jake Bongiovi holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes as they walked in the street.

"My forever prince," she captioned the image of the pair, who announced their engagement in April 2023.

Brown also posed with Bongiovi's parents, Bon Jovi rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, and her own family and friends.

In her final post about the premiere, the Enola Holmes star shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself getting ready for the event. She posed in a floor-length Louis Vuitton gown for the big night, according to her caption. The dazzling dress featured a diagonal pattern of white and silver circles that transitioned into darker, petal-like shapes at the bottom. Brown wore her dark hair down, styled in loose waves.

"A damsel in a dress," she captioned the carousel of images taken before the premiere, tagging her glam squad. In the final image in that sequence of photos, she posed playfully in front of a mirror with one of her team members, sticking out her tongue.

Another Instagram post about Friday's event at the Paris Theater in Manhattan featured a gallery of images that began with the Stranger Things actress posing proudly in front of the venue marque that displayed the movie's title.

More about the upcoming movie Damsel

Damsel, an upcoming American dark fantasy film directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright, set to release on Netflix on March 8, 2024.

Set to the strains of Run from Me by Timber Timbre, the film’s teaser trailer showcases Elodie’s seduction by the royal family — and the ensuing reality of her fairy-tale situation, as she fights for her life in the depths of a cave. “For generations, it has been our task to protect our people,” Wright narrates, adding, “So tonight, you join a long line of women who have helped to build this kingdom.” The sentiment’s true meaning is made clear by the accompanying image: Brown brushing her hand across the steep wall of the cave, where previous captives’ names have been carved into the surface.

“I couldn’t draw from anything because I’ve personally never read a story like Damsel,” Brown said during an interview with Netflix. She continued, “With Eleven, I’m able to draw from Mad Max. Or, with Enola Holmes, I’m able to draw a little bit from Hermione in Harry Potter. I couldn’t find anyone for Elodie and so I knew I was going to have to create her, find her along the way, find what her weaknesses and strengths are, and really create a life and a journey for her so that everybody would care about her, believe in her, and root for her.”

"It’s a thrilling adventure with a really dark twist to put you on the edge of your seat,” Fresnadillo said. He continued, “As a filmmaker, one of the things I always want to do is surprise the audience with a new take on a story. Especially this kind of [traditional story] — we have to modernize those tales with new takes, more modern and real ways, to connect with the audience.” “We tried to make this as real as we can,” he added, further stating, “It’s a fantasy, but grounded in reality.”

“She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved,” Brown further said. She added, “She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don’t wait for the prince.”

“After I read the script, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I’ve never done anything where I haven’t been able to share the load,’ ” Brown added. She continued, “Because everything I do, I’m able to co-exist with someone else. With Stranger Things, I have wonderful castmates that I’m able to depend on. And then with Enola Holmes, I’m able to depend on Henry Cavill or Louis Partridge. But with Damsel, it was this realization: ‘Oh my goodness, it’s just me. I have to be there every day, and I have to give myself fully every day.’ ”

