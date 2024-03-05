'Excited To Do Something Grittier And Mature': Millie Bobby Brown Reflects On Taking Role Of ElodiIn Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown shared in an Instagram reel that her new Netflix movie, Damsel, aims to inspire young people to find their inner warrior. She plays the character Elodie, who starts as a victim but grows into a warrior.

Millie Bobby Brown shares excitement about taking mature role

 


Millie Bobby Brown, 20, said in Netflix's Instagram Reel, “I’ve never done a role like this before and I was really excited to do something grittier and mature,” She revealed, that this role was different and more mature than her previous ones, and she wanted young viewers to look up to Elodie.

She revealed the challenges of getting into character, mentioning “And then just to get there, to put the wig on, to get my scars, my bruises and my dirt…the exact way it was the day before…took me about two hours.” It took her about two hours each day to achieve the look.

Despite the difficulties, Millie believes in the message of the film and hopes it will help young people navigate their lives. While signing off the Stranger Things actress emphasized that everyone has a bit of Elodie within them, and they can tap into that strength whenever they need it. She said, “There’s a piece of Elodie in everyone and you can channel that whenever you want to,”

About Millie's upcoming movie Damsel


Damsel tells the story of a girl named Elodie who is tricked into becoming a sacrifice for a royal family's ancient debt. She finds herself in a cave with a dragon, where she must rely on her intelligence and courage to survive. The film, written by Dan Mazeau, offers a modern twist on a classic tale, aiming to surprise and engage the audience with its fresh approach.

Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo expressed the importance of updating traditional stories to resonate with today's audience. in a statement by makers. Damsel features a talented cast including Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Nick Robinson. It is set to premiere on Netflix on March 8th, promising an inspiring and thrilling experience for viewers of all ages.

