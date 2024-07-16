90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Shekinah Questions Future with Sarper Over Past Bottles

Relationships are never easy, especially when there’s a history that one person can’t seem to let go of. On the July 15 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, we saw the challenges between Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven. Sarper, a fitness trainer from Turkey, has a colorful past, and Shekinah is a sociable woman.

Despite their differences and the challenges of blending cultures and lifestyles, they decided to give love a chance. Shekinah arrives in Turkey just to reunite with Güven, but she sees a display of bottles. The bottles are a symbol of Sarper’s history with over 2,500 women, creating immediate tension between the couple. Let's take a closer look at the drama unfolding between Shekinah and Sarper.

Shekinah’s arrival in Turkey brings tension

In the July 15 episode, Shekinah arrives in Turkey with high hopes but is quickly disappointed by the state of Sarper’s apartment. The apartment looked unkempt, and the bottle shelf was still in place, which particularly upset her. The shelf symbolizes Sarper’s past relationships. “It feels disappointing and hurtful. I don’t know why he’s holding on to them so tightly,” Shekinah says about the shelf.

Previously, she was already upset about Sarper’s bottle shelf, but his inaction has made things even more disrespectful now. The bottles represented Sarper’s past and his unwillingness to let go. Shekinah was particularly upset that Sarper hadn’t created space for her to hang her clothes. She pointed out how messy the place was, adding that it looked like trash.

Sarper defends his actions

Sarper tried to downplay the significance of the bottles, claiming they reminded him of the places he visited and denying that they symbolized his exes. Shekinah’s frustration grew when Sarper asked if she was upset because of the bottle shelf, to which she bluntly said that she feels like nothing’s changed.

She then asked Sarper how he would feel if she had kept memories from her past relationships. She said, “How would you feel if I had a whole case full of things that remind me of other guys, and I don’t want to get rid of them?”

The argument escalates

Sarper struggled to justify keeping the bottles, and their conversation quickly turned heated. Amidst the argument, Shekinah revealed a 143-page love letter from her ex-boyfriend, using it to highlight the double standard in their relationship. Sarper was stunned and asked, “You keep it?” Shekinah replied, “Make peace with it.”

Shekinah expressed her frustration with Sarper’s double standards. She felt it was unfair for him to hold on to his past while expecting her to let go of hers. "I just feel like it’s disrespectful for him to tell me that I’m his future and his everything, yet hold onto these things from his past," she stated.

The binder of love

In an attempt to make her point, Shekinah brought out a binder containing the 143-page love letter from her ex-boyfriend. Sarper was taken aback. This was a strategic move by Shekinah to show Sarper the impact of holding onto past mementos.

Sarper couldn’t believe Shekinah traveled to Turkey in “this mood.” Their argument escalated further when he accused her of being good at “f**king things up.” He even angrily threw the binder on the floor. This outburst left viewers wondering about the future of their relationship.

The future of their relationship

The ongoing tension made Shekinah question her decision to return to Turkey. Sarper’s inability to let go of the past, coupled with his expectations for Shekinah to do so, creates a major rift between them. As the episode progressed, it became clear that Shekinah and Sarper were not on the same page. The episode ended on a very dramatic note, making us question the future of their relationship.

Well, the tension between Shekinah and Sarper is just one of the many storylines keeping viewers hooked. Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiance on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

