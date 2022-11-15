Andrew Garfield REVEALS why he felt no pressure filming Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland-Tobey Maguire

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a superhero film fans are not going to forget anytime soon! What was deemed impossible came true on the big screen as three Spider-Mans/Peter Parkers we know and love - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire - teamed up to save the day thanks to the chaotic multiverse narrative. While Holland shouldered the majority of the movie, for Garfield, there was no "pressure"...

In a candid interview with British GQ, Andrew Garfield was pointed out the fact that his time as Spider-Man, in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, ended sooner than he would have expected, with The Amazing Spider-Man 3 being scrapped. When asked if he felt like he was finally closing a circle with his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Oscar-nominated actor confessed, "I don't know if I had an expectation of doing more. I was very open to it being whatever it was meant to be. But there was an undone feeling. Like, What was that experience about? And how do I close that circle in my living room on my own?" Talking about how he was "doing" that, Andrew gave the classic example of "when you're getting over a relationship." At first, you're starting to "really feel free and untethered" from that specific relationship and then, the ex knows to call you at just "the hour after the first good night's sleep you've had."

Andrew Garfield: The Pressure Was Off of Me For Spider-Man: No Way Home

In tandem, for Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: No Way Home "was really just kind of beautiful. I got to treat it like a short film about Spider-Man with buddies" Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. The most interesting aspect was that Garfield felt no pressure this time around: "The pressure was off of me. It was all on Tom's shoulders. Like, it's his trilogy. And me and Tobey were there to provide support and have as good a time as possible, actually, and be as inventive, imaginative, and kind of dumb as possible."

Elaborating on the same, Andrew Garfield explained, "Y'know, between the three of us, I was like, 'Oh shit, this is going to be interesting.' You have three people who feel real ownership over this character. But it was really, like, brotherhood first, I think. And I think that comes through in what we shot."

What we got, as a result, was a cinematic "Spidey" spectacle with Spider-Man: No Way Home!

