Are Ed and Donna Kelce still married? Exploring their relationship timeline and life together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town ever since the romance speculations between the two started to gather steam. The spotlight during this time has not just been on the couple, but on their families as well.

Travis Kelce especially has his whole life being carefully analyzed by the Swifties and media around the world. One aspect that was quite peculiar about the NFL star’s life is the unusual relationship between his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. The couple was married for 25 years before getting a divorce. Read on to learn more about their relationship.

Ed and Donna Kelce’s relationship

Up until a few months ago, Travis Kelce was a pretty well-known guy. He played in the NFL and has had his special reality show and even a podcast. But his fame and influence only catered to a limited number of audiences who were avid viewers of the NFL.

Today, with his highly public romance with Taylor Swift, the whole world, even the ones who aren’t aware of the NFL as a game know him completely. That kind of fame has also been extended to his family members who are often seen with Taylor Swift attending one game or another of the NFL star.

Ed and Donna Kelce have had a very strange relationship over the years. They were married for about 25 years, starting in the late 70s but eventually divorced after their sons Travis and Jason Kelce graduated college and were on the way to making their careers in the NFL.

The peculiarity of their relationship stems from the fact that both of them realized their incompatibility quite early in their marriage, but did not want to give a broken home to their children.

“I knew my mom and dad’s situation was different than other parents,” Travis had said in the family’s 2023 documentary, Kelce. “I would go have sleepovers at other houses and the other parents are staying in the room, and my parents didn’t stay in the same room. I started making those connections when I was in middle school and I realized that they were probably gonna split. But they stayed together for mine and Jason’s benefit I believe.”

Ed and Donna Kelce's coincidental relationship

Another peculiarity about the relationship of Travis Kelce’s parents is the fact that they may never have gotten together if not for a big coincidence. When they eventually met, Donna was going out to meet some other date. But while in a bar, she struck up a conversation with a young Ed Kelce and everything changed after that.

“I was supposed to go with a guy that night. We were supposed to go to a play, and I never made it. Your dad and I talked forever,” Donna explained on their sons’ podcast. “It was meant to be. It’s just the way it was.”

The pair got married in the late 70s and had their son Jason in 1987 and Travis a couple of years later as well. Despite realizing their incompatibility they struck with the marriage to provide a happy home for their children and support their budding football careers.

