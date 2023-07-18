Gigi Hadid charged for possession of ganja after drug found in luggage; pays hefty fine

Gigi Hadid , the American model, and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were traveling to the Cayman Islands where they were later arrested at the airport. The supermodel and her friend were charged with possession of drugs. She was also asked to pay a hefty fine on account of the charges.

Gigi Hadid charged with possession of drugs

The model found herself facing charges related to ganja possession after customs officers at Owen Roberts International Airport discovered the drug in her luggage. According to a report in (Add publication name), this incident took place last week when a private aircraft carrying the two models landed at the Cayman Islands airport.

During the inspection of Gigi and Leah's bags, officials also came across a few other items commonly associated with cannabis consumption. This raised concerns that the pair might be attempting to transport cannabis to Cayman Islands ultimately resulting in their arrest.

On July 12, 2023, Gigi Hadid and McCarthy appeared in Summary Court and pleaded guilty to the charges. Each of them was fined $1,000.00, and no conviction was recorded. It has been reported that the two were staying at Palm Heights during this time.

Is cannabis legal in the Cayman Islands?

Since 2017, medical cannabis has been authorised for prescription use in the Cayman Islands to manage pain, alleviate chemotherapy-induced nausea, and address various health conditions. Nonetheless, the recreational use of cannabis can result in legal consequences.

Since its legalisation, approximately 500 patients have received prescriptions for medical cannabis, utilising it to treat conditions like diabetes and multiple sclerosis. Additionally, it is administered to dogs with arthritis, cancer, and epilepsy.

However, it's essential to note that taking cannabis out of the Cayman Islands or bringing it into the country is prohibited. Individuals who are employed outside their homes are advised by doctors to consult with their superiors before undergoing drug testing to ensure compliance with company policies.

Meanwhile, Hadid was seen posting photos of herself enjoying her stay in the country. She posted a picture of herself in a bikini supposedly sunbathing, and a second in the water, swimming. Despite the model's recent troubles with the authorities, she seems to be making the most of her trip.

