‘Both of us have been blacklisted from the White House': When John Krasinski revealed Emily Blunt and his HILARIOUS reaction to meeting Barack Obama

When fans encounter their beloved Hollywood actor or any other prominent figure, their emotions overwhelm them as they believe their dreams have become a reality. Some enthusiasts take extraordinary measures to meet their idols, and a few even attract media attention through their encounters. However, have you ever wondered how your favorite Hollywood actor reacts upon meeting the President, the individual in charge of an entire nation?

Prepare to be astonished as we delve into the memorable encounter between John Krasinski Emily Blunt and Barack Obama. Here's the full account of their response.

Here’s what John Krasinski said about the incident

John Krasinski made a memorable appearance on Conan's show, where he shared a humorous account of his wife, Emily Blunt's, reaction when they had the opportunity to meet President Barack Obama. The incident took place during their attendance at the Kennedy Center Honors.

According to Krasinski's amusing recollection, when a door suddenly swung open, and they were asked if they wanted to meet "him," referring to President Obama, they joined the line. However, far from acting like composed individuals meeting a national hero, they both completely lost their composure.

John Krasinski shared with Conan that Emily was quite anxious at that particular moment. The situation took a comical turn when John Krasinski began playfully imitating Emily's responses. He recounted an encounter when Barack Obama met Emily and expressed his admiration, saying, "I truly admire your work; I'm a huge fan of all your movies." Following this compliment, John continued by humorously mimicking his wife's reaction, "Oh my goodness, hahaha, I genuinely appreciate that." He went on to mention that he tried to rein in her reactions, but she couldn't contain her excitement upon receiving such high praise from the President.

What happened after that incident?

John Krasinski later recounted his attempt to halt Emily's actions, emphasizing that she was not cooperating. He humorously admitted to shedding tears during the incident and subsequently revealed that both he and Emily were banned from The White House due to their act. He added, "It's all because I was, well, let's just say 'shushed.'" This amusing twist drew laughter from the audience and added an entertaining dimension to the entire segment.

