BTS' RM, Suga, J Hope, Jimin & V's MBA program related to their military service? Big Hit clarifies

It was recently revealed that BTS singers RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V have enrolled for Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program in Advertising & Media. Big Hit Entertainment clarifies if these enrollments have anything to do with their military enlistment.

Five of the seven BTS members have enrolled in a Master's program in South Korea. Singers RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V have reportedly enrolled for the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program in Advertising & Media. The five members have enrolled at Hanyang Cyber University, Metro Seoul revealed. It is the same university as the one Jin enrolled in 2017. Following the news, Big Hit revealed that RM, Suga and J-Hope enrolled in March last year while Jimin and V will enter in September.

That is not the only detail they revealed. As reported by Soompi, the South Korean talent management company also clarified that their enrollment has nothing to do with the members' military enlistment. A source revealed, “The members’ enrollment in graduate school is not a matter related to their military service, and they entered the university because they are all interested in learning.”

Back in 2018, the new military law lowered the maximum age to which male Korean citizens could delay their military enlistment. It was revealed that most men born in 1992 are supposed to enlist for their training by 2020. Jin is the oldest member of the band and he could possibly be the first member to receive the enlistment date. While the six members are alumni of Hanyang Cyber University, Jungkook is the only singer from the band who hasn't enrolled at the university. The Still With You singer is attending Global Cyber University, majoring in Broadcasting and Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

