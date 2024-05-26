Cannes Film Festival 2024: Sean Baker's Anora Wins Palme d’Or; See Here

Sean Baker is one of the most talented directors in the film industry today. He has directed several fascinating projects in his career which has earned him many accolades. Recently, his upcoming American comedy-drama Anora had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 on 21 May, where it earned a 10-minute standing ovation from the star-studded audience and jury.

The movie became one of the most attention-grabbing projects at the film fest. On Saturday, May 25, at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, jury president Greta Gerwig finally revealed the list of winners for this year's top awards, earning Baker his crowning achievement at the festival.

La Palme d’or est remise à ANORA réalisé par SEAN BAKER !

-

The Palme d’or winner is ANORA by SEAN BAKER!#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #PalmedOr pic.twitter.com/35fsVPu31I — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 25, 2024

Sean Baker's Anora wins Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Sean Baker shines at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony on Saturday. The jury president, Greta Gerwig, announced him as the Palme d'Or top award winner for his upcoming drama comedy movie Anora.

While accepting the prestigious award for his latest movie, the 53-year-old director said, “This has literally been my singular goal as a filmmaker for the past 30 years. I’m not really sure what I’m going to do with my life now.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: From Kinds Of Kindness To Grand Tour; Check Out Complete List Of Winners As Closing Ceremony Comes To End

Baker is known for his unique filmmaking techniques, and with his grand win at Cannes 2024, this milestone will open doors for several new projects that fans of the director will see in the future.

The Story of Anora

Written and directed by Sean Baker, Anora tells the story of a young woman from Brooklyn who works as a stripper. She falls in love and marries the son of a wealthy Russian businessman. Their happy marriage is put in jeopardy when his parents come to New York to demand that the marriage be ended.

The film features a star-studded cast that includes names like Mikey Madison, Mark Eidelstein, Yuriy Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Ivy Wolk, Luna Sofia Miranda, and Alena Gurevich.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez And Emilia Perez Cast Bags Best Actress