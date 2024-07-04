Chris Pratt Teases Wife Katherine For Her Sun Protection; Says 'I Love Ninjas'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is not taking her skin protection lightly. This 34-year-old author and guru of the healthy diet was seen wearing a Collibar UPF 50+ hoodie rolled up to the neck and the same color face mask paired with dark glasses and a white baseball cap during the lunch meeting with her husband Chris Pratt in the recent past.

Actor who played in Guardians of the Galaxy Chris on Instagram humorously pointed at Katherine’s strict adherence to sunscreen, sharing a photograph. He put a joke and captioned it, "Nice lunch with my wife, who cares deeply about sun protection."

For his part, Chris humoured the topic writing, “Me, I love ninjas. So it’s kind of a win-win”

Katherine also reposted the same image to her IG stories and wrote ‘Me ninjas’ with a swipe up to the hoodie.

Chris and Katherine celebrate fifth anniversary and expecting third child

Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt have been happily married since June 2019, and they are currently pregnant with their third child. The couple has two children, a two-year-old girl named Eloise and Lyla who will be three in a month. Chris also has an 11-year-old son, Jack, from his marriage with Ann Faris.

In the previous posts, Chris posted about his fifth wedding anniversary last month on their Instagram profile. He posted a picture of them smiling together on their wedding day and wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my honey! Five years have flown by. Thank you so much for the joy, stability and fun you’ve brought to my life," he continued. "I thank God for you every day."

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughters, Katherine, also took to her Instagram and wrote, "5 years of laughs and love. I love you! Happy anniversary."

Chris Pratt hints at future collaboration with Wife Katherine

Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are husband and wife and who knows, they may become co-stars in the future too. At the premiere of The Garfield Movie in Los Angeles, Chris came out in the open to state that he wants to collaborate with his wife.

"I've asked her," he told PEOPLE in May at the premiere of The Garfield Movie in Los Angeles, when asked if he'd ever work with his wife on a project. "I think she could be great. Because she's a very good actress."

"When she's doing impressions and I'm like, 'You're really good.' And she's like, 'No way. I could never do it. I would laugh too much,' " he continued, admitting that it's probably true because when she starts laughing she doesn't stop.

"So she'd probably laugh through the take and ruin it," Chris added.

