Common Reveals He Feels 'Free' and 'Joyful' As He Releases His New Album; Deets Inside

Common has been releasing Grammy-winning records since the early 1990s, yet many people don't immediately associate him with his music career. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, he shared an amusing anecdote about a young driver who was surprised to learn he was a rapper. As Common worked on his latest album, The Auditorium Vol. 1, singing along to his lyrics in the car, the driver turned to him and exclaimed, "Hey Common, I didn’t know you rap, man!" Common responded with a smile, explaining that his career began in music.

While the 52-year-old musician is recognized for his roles in films like Selma and The Hate U Give, his new album, arranged by the talented Pete Rock and released this Friday, allows Common to reconnect with his roots as a musician. He describes The Auditorium Vol. 1 as fresh yet embodying the spirit and energy cherished by fans across generations.

Common reflects on hip-hop's timeless spirit with new album inspired by legacy and longevity

Last August, Common, who burst onto the music scene with his debut album in 1992, participated in a hip-hop 50th anniversary celebration at Yankee Stadium alongside other iconic artists like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, the Sugarhill Gang, and many more.

After his performance, Common remained in the crowd for approximately five hours, soaking up the atmosphere. His journey to becoming a rapper began at the age of 14, and witnessing tens of thousands of people grooving to the music in the stadium reaffirmed his belief that hip-hop is timeless.

Inspired by those feelings, Common was motivated to create a record that captures the essence of the music he loves.

Common's new album inspired by life, love, and Chicago roots

Drawing inspiration from life itself, Common has infused his new album's lyrics with gratitude for his Chicago upbringing, his 27-year-old daughter Omoye, and his girlfriend Jennifer Hudson, who contributes vocals on a track.

“I’m in a space where I feel free, I feel joyful,” he says. “There are so many things I reveal in my raps that I would never say out loud. Because it comes from such a pure place, some things I’m like, ‘Wow, I said that,’ or, ‘That’s how I truly feel.’”

Looking forward, Common (born Lonnie Rashid Lynn) hints at more collaborations with Pete Rock, who is 54 years old, suggesting that The Auditorium Vol. 1 might be just the beginning.

“We put Vol.1 because, potentially, there may be a second volume,” he teases.

