Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Leo sets condition for Sloan to put a halt to his spending spree while Nicole is worried about Holly

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Leo's extravagant spending spree with Sloan's money creates complications, putting their relationship at stake. As Sloan grapples with the consequences of her sugar baby's financial exploits, Leo presents a condition to curb his habits – Sloan must return Nicole's baby. The intriguing storyline unfolds as Sloan contemplates the potential fallout and whether financial desperation might lead her to make a difficult decision.

Meanwhile, Nicole maintains a vigil by Holly's bedside at the hospital, deeply concerned for her daughter's well-being. Holly's critical condition adds tension to the already strained relationships in Salem, particularly between EJ and Stefan. The town becomes a hotbed of secrets and scandals, with Everett actively seeking sensational stories.

In a separate storyline, Chad seeks emotional support from Julie as they engage in heartfelt conversations about loss, the complexities of the past, and the uncertain path that lies ahead. Chad expresses uncertainty about the direction of his life, emphasizing the need to find a comforting and secure place amid life's challenges.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, in a cozy scene at home, Marlena wakes up John, who fell asleep before midnight. They wonder where Brady and Tate are, assuming they're having fun out late. At the hospital, EJ demands Rafe arrest Tate for the drug incident. Tate, nervous and apologetic, explains he was trying to protect Holly. EJ blames Tate and his addict parents for the delay in Holly's treatment. Brady defends Tate, but EJ vows to make him pay.

Stefan, at The Bistro, reveals the bad pills came from a recent shipment. Ava, concerned, decides to involve her connections to remove the pills from the streets. Stefan worries about the potential cost. John, after a Happy New Year text, updates Marlena on dealings with Konstantin. They share a loving moment and head to the bedroom.

At the hospital, Theresa defends her family against EJ's accusations. EJ insists Tate should be charged for supplying drugs. Rafe plans to question Tate, and EJ warns Brady and Tate before leaving. Theresa stops Tate from intervening as Rafe arrests Brady.

At The Bistro, Ava talks with someone named Dom about removing the product. Stefan worries about the favor's cost. Tripp, suspicious, confronts Ava about her involvement, connecting the dots. Ava tries to explain, but Tripp insists she reveals the truth about her dealings with the Vitalis.

