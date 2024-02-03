Did Ayo Edebiri Shade Jennifer Lopez In The Past? Find Out Ahead Of Their SNL Appearance

In the spotlight of the upcoming Saturday Night Live (SNL) episode, tensions are brewing as Ayo Edebiri, star of The Bear, prepares to host the show alongside Jennifer Lopez, the musical guest. The statements from the past have emerged, bringing to light Edebiri's mockery remarks about Lopez's singing abilities and career during a 2020 podcast appearance.

As the two talented women gear up for their SNL collaboration, the question looms: Will their on-screen chemistry be affected by Edebiri's past criticisms?

Ayo Edebiri's unfiltered past remarks on Jennifer Lopez's career

In the not-so-distant past, Ayo Edebiri voiced controversial opinions about Jennifer Lopez's musical career on the Scam Goddess podcast in 2020. Edebiri, now 28, boldly asserted that Lopez's entire career was "one long scam." Specifically, she called out the Grammy nominee, claiming that Lopez may not have been the vocal force behind many of her tracks. Edebiri stated, "She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her. I think she thinks that she's still good even though she's not singing for most of these songs."

Edebiri delved into her fascination with Lopez's alleged use of other artists' vocals, citing write-ups that hinted at Lopez's absence from the studio. The actress-turned-comedian expressed, "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J. Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, 'J. Lo was busy. It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously!!"

Now, these past remarks of Ayo Edebiri resurface as the two prepare to share the SNL stage, sparking curiosity about their dynamic.

Anticipation rises for Ayo Edebiri's upcoming SNL gig of hosting Jennifer Lopez

The upcoming SNL episode, scheduled for February 3, puts Ayo Edebiri in the Saturday Night Live hosting spotlight for the first time. Adding an extra layer of intrigue, Jennifer Lopez is set to join as the musical guest. Despite Edebiri's past criticisms, the promotional teasers released ahead of the show suggest a seemingly friendly interaction between the two stars.

In one teaser clip, Lopez compliments Edebiri, expressing her excitement and stating, "I'm really excited, I love your show." Edebiri reciprocated the sentiment, saying, "I love your everything." The exchange hints at an amicable relationship, leaving fans curious about how the duo will navigate the potential awkwardness on stage.

Despite the friendly exchange in promotional teasers, the question of whether Edebiri's past comments will resurface during the live show remains unanswered. The SNL episode on February 3, 2024, fills up with anticipation with the echoes of Edebiri's past criticism.

