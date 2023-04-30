Did Hailey Bieber shave her head? Here’s the truth behind the viral video

Hailey Bieber, the famous American model has always garnered the attention of her fans and fashion enthusiasts with her exceptional styling choices. However, the socialite recently shocked her fans across the globe with her recent appearance in a video, which has led netizens to believe that she has shaved her head. In the video which is now going viral on Tik, Hailey Bieber, who recently attended the Tiffany & Co. store relaunch party, is seen walking on the red carpet with the 'undercut' hairstyle, which had both sides of her head shaved.

Did Hailey Bieber shave her head?

However, the latest Instagram post of Hailey Bieber has confirmed, it is quite obvious that Hailey Bieber has NOT shaved the sides of her head or sported an undercut at her latest appearance at the store relaunch event of Tiffany & Co. It is also evident that someone has digitally enhanced the American socialite's red carpet video, and made it look like she has shaved her head.

Now, have a look at the screenshot of the viral video of Hailey Bieber, and her original video and pictures from the event, below:

