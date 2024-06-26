Justin Bieber Kisses Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber While Tenderly Cradling Her Baby Bump: WATCH

Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying their journey to parenthood to the fullest. The singer, on Tuesday, June 25, shared an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram that featured him kissing his wife and cradling her baby bump.

In the snap, appearing to be taken on a boat, Hailey showed off her growing belly in a black bikini, which she paired with a checkered bucket hat. Justin, meanwhile, wore a patterned shirt and a life jacket and completed the look with a backward cap.

The pop star, however, needs to work on turning his ridiculously hot figure into a dad bod soon, because that's how we do it here. Kidding!

Justin Bieber is all prepared to be a father

Besides the carousel of images, Justin also posed shirtless in a kitchen with a bag of chips, as well as shared a cute picture of their pet dog Piggy Lou eating a bone on a couch. The Baby singer then posted two pictures taken on a golf course, plus another image of their pool.

A water snap and a picture of colorful summer flowers also made it to Bieber’s Instagram grid. The dad-to-be seems to be enjoying the finite moments of peace before his life changes for good forever.

The pictures by Justin came after Hailey shared her own set of snaps from the launch event of a Rhode pop-up store in New York on Sunday, June 23.

Hailey Bieber looked radiant in her new baby bump-rich social media pictures

The founder of the beauty brand, who shared multiple snaps from the event on her Instagram, flaunted her baby bump in a custom tan LaQuan Smith dress. She teamed it up with a Magda Butrgm blazer.

The runway model has been sharing pregnancy updates on social media since she and Justin announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on May 9, with a vow renewal video of theirs. In the big announcement footage, Hailey wore a stunning Saint Laurent white lace dress with a headpiece. A rep for the entrepreneur and model confirmed to People at the time that she was just over six months pregnant.

“Everyone is excited for them,” a source told the aforementioned publication. “They have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby,” the insider added.

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018.

