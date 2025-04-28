EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kahaani 3, Queen 2, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 in the writing stage; Ground set for sequel

The Hindi Film Industry is riding on the wave of franchises, as familiarity to the titles is drawing more audience to the big screen. As Kesari 2 is slowly headed towards emerging a success story, the trade is bullish on Raid 2 to take a positive start at the box office. Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par too are expected to bring in the light at the box-office. As the things are heating up at the box office this Summer, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that three more franchise films are in the development stage.

According to sources close to the development, director Sujoy Ghosh has started the process of writing for Kahaani 2 with Vidya Balan in the lead. “Kahaani is a loved franchise, and Sujoy is trying to crack a script that’s as gripping as the earlier films of the franchise. While Vidya is on board the film based on the idea, she is awaiting Sujoy to complete the screenplay,” reveals a source.

That’s not all, director Vikas Bahl too is working on the sequel to his sleeper hit Queen, with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. “Vikas has already cracked a script for Queen 2, but the legal teams are figuring the rights for the title, as the producers of first film no longer exist as an entity together. If not, the film might be made with a new title, but same cast,” the source informs, quick to add that Kangana and Vikas have already discussed the script.

Another part two in the making is that of the David Dhawan comedy, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, While the first one was spearheaded by Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to make Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 with three young established actors. “MSK 2 is currently in the scripting stage, and the final outcome of it being made depends on how the script shapes up. If Sajid is happy with the script, he will start the casting process, or else put the film on the backburner. The idea is to make another comedy of error with three leads,” the source concludes.

Which of the three sequels are you excited about?

