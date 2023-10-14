Did you know Tom Holland once confessed he had a crush on Zendaya? Find out

In the glittering world of Hollywood, where stars often keep their personal lives closely guarded, discovering the tender beginnings of a real-life romance is like stumbling upon a hidden treasure. In this delightful throwback article, we unravel the heart-warming revelation made by Tom Holland, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, in the year 2021. This delightful tidbit is a testament to the old adage that love stories often have the most unexpected beginnings.

A confession that lit up the internet: Tom Holland's crush on Zendaya

Back in 2021, the internet was abuzz with the charm and charisma of Zendaya and Tom Holland. Their heartwarming interaction, made possible by Buzzfeed, took the world by storm. What made this moment truly special was when Timothée Chalamet, during a giggly exchange, playfully revealed that Tom Holland was none other than Zendaya's bona fide celebrity crush. The online world exploded with delight, as fans celebrated the confirmation of a beloved ship.

But what's even more heart-melting is that Tom Holland's affection for Zendaya wasn't a newfound revelation. Die-hard fans took to social media to dig up old interviews, unveiling a delightful secret. It turns out that the Spider-Man actor had publicly confessed to having a soft spot for Zendaya long before Timothée Chalamet's endearing reveal.

In a charming clip from a 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming press junket, Tom Holland was asked about his first-ever celebrity crush. With a boyish smile and a twinkle in his eye, he didn't hesitate to respond, "Zendaya." The interviewer might have expected a more diplomatic answer, but Holland's sincerity was evident. Although he later teasingly mentioned Jennifer Aniston, the initial revelation was telling – his childhood crush was none other than Zendaya.

On-screen partnership to real-life romance

This was not a mere whimsical fancy but a hint of destiny. At that time, Tom Holland was still a teenager, and Zendaya was captivating audiences as a Disney Channel star. Little did he know that their paths would cross and that they would end up as co-stars, portraying the iconic duo of Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man franchise.

Tom Holland's affection for Zendaya was not just a youthful crush. Today, they are not just co-stars but also a couple who have won over the hearts of fans with their authenticity, talent, and genuine affection for each other. In the world of Hollywood, where secrecy often reigns supreme, the love story of Tom Holland and Zendaya reminds us that sometimes, the most enduring relationships are rooted in the most innocent and heartfelt beginnings.

