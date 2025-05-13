French Actor Gérard Depardieu Found Guilty of S*xual Assault in France; Here's What His Sentence Looks Like

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual assault.

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of s*xually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. On Tuesday, May 13, a Paris court handed the 76-year-old an 18-month prison sentence, according to reports from Reuters and the Associated Press.

The court also imposed a fine of approximately USD 32,350 (29,040 euros) and ordered Depardieu to be listed in the national s*x offender registry. The actor did not attend the court hearing. His lawyer told the Associated Press that Depardieu would appeal the decision. He has denied all accusations.

The case stems from allegations made by two women who worked on the set of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters) in 2021. One of the plaintiffs, a 54-year-old set decorator known as Amelie K., told the court that Depardieu groped her repeatedly while trapping her between his legs. “He touched everything, including my breasts,” she said, according to Reuters. “I was terrified, he was laughing.”

She also testified that she was unable to free herself until another crew member intervened. “I tried to free myself, I tried to take his hands away, I couldn’t do it,” she said, as reported by The New York Times. “He terrified me, he laughed, he looked like a madman.”

Depardieu argued that he had grabbed the woman’s hips only to avoid falling and did not view placing a hand on someone’s buttocks as s*xual assault.

Judge Thierry Donard said Depardieu’s version of events lacked credibility and called his statements unconvincing. The court found that two witnesses supported the victim's account. The ruling has been described as a significant step in acknowledging victims of workplace harassment in the French film industry.

Amelie K.'s lawyer praised the verdict, calling it a 'beautiful decision' that offered recognition to those affected by the actor’s actions.

Gérard Depardieu, a major figure in French cinema, has faced over 20 other accusations of s*xual misconduct over the years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His trial is considered one of the most prominent #MeToo cases in France.

Although the #MeToo movement has gained momentum globally, its impact in France has been slower. However, recent years have seen shifting attitudes toward s*xual misconduct in the country.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Tell Anyone': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Security Guard Recalls Horrifying 2016 Hotel Interaction at First Trial