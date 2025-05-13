Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Cement Dating Rumors at Basketball Game With Major PDA; PICS

Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs made their first public appearance together amid ongoing dating rumors. On May 12 night, the couple arrived hand-in-hand at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. The sighting comes after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Advertisement

The rapper was all smiles as she entered the venue with Diggs. Cardi wore an all-black mini skirt set with long, sleek black hair. The New England Patriots' wide receiver kept it casual in a denim short set. The rumored couple walked past paparazzi before heading to their courtside seats next to Mary J. Blige. The Knicks won the game 121-113, taking a 3-1 series lead.

This marked the first time Cardi B and Stefon Diggs arrived at an event together. Although the two have been spotted at the same places before, they always arrive separately. The couple were previously seen together in February, around Valentine’s Day, in photos obtained by TMZ. Rumors of their relationship first began in October 2024, according to E! News.

More recently, a video of Cardi dancing with Diggs at a New York City nightclub in April sparked reactions online. One fan commented on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram, “Offset punching air.” Cardi’s ex-husband, Offset, responded to the remark by saying, “I’m happy for her!!”

Advertisement

Cardi B married Migos rapper Offset in 2017. She first filed for divorce in 2020 but later reconciled. She filed for divorce again in July 2024. The two share three children: daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and a baby daughter born on September 7, 2024.

Both Cardi B and Stefon Diggs attended the 2025 Met Gala, though they didn't arrive or pose together. The theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book on Black Dandyism. Cardi wore a green Burberry suit by Daniel Lee with matching green contacts. Diggs sported an all-black suit with a fur detail and red shoes.

In addition to their appearance at Madison Square Garden, the two were seen together at Coachella in April and have been spotted at several other events recently, fueling relationship rumors. While neither has confirmed their relationship, their courtside appearance suggests things may be becoming more public.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Ready to Take Their Relationship to 'Next Level' After Red Carpet Debut; Report