Who is Kelvin Harrison Jr? Actor Joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Cast With Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, and More
Know more about Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s previous work and accolades as he is set to star in the upcoming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping film.
A new cast member has been added to the upcoming and highly anticipated The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping movie. The actor in question is none other than Kelvin Harrison Jr., who is set to take on the role of Beetee, per Variety (InSneider first reported the casting news).
Harrison's career trajectory is nothing but amazing. The actor, born in New Orleans in 1994, started his career with minor roles in films like Ender’s Game, 12 Years a Slave, as per Wikipedia.
He gave a breathtaking performance in It Comes at Night and gained popularity for his work in Luce and Waves. The actor also appeared in films like Elvis, Chevalier, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and voiced Taka in Mufasa: The Lion King.
Additionally, Harrison has won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and also a Hollywood Critics Association Film Award for Waves. The actor also garnered nominations for the British Academy Film Award for Waves, the Independent Spirit Award for Luce, and the Gotham Award for It Comes at Night.
The upcoming Hunger Games venture is reportedly adapted from the bestselling book by Suzanne Collins.
Along with Harrison, it will also reportedly feature Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove, and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee.
Francis Lawrence will helm the venture from a screenplay adapted by Billy Ray. According to the report, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Beaming is slated to release on November 20, 2026.
