Insider Reveals How Justin Baldoni Drama Has Affected Taylor Swift's Friendship with Blake Lively: 'Not What It Used to Be'

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment.

Since Blake Lively reportedly sued her It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, over sexual harassment allegations, both of their names have dominated headlines. Things took a turn when the Jane the Virgin star countersued the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation.

The intensity of this legal drama heightened when Taylor Swift’s name was dragged into the matter, as Baldoni alleged in his lawsuit that Lively used the singer to persuade him into allowing changes in the movie's script, per US Weekly.

It seems that the Wildest Dreams songstress’s deep friendship with the actress has shifted. A source revealed to the publication, “Taylor and Blake have talked, but it’s strained,” adding that neither is speaking on a daily basis with the other. The insider also reportedly stated, “Their friendship is not what it used to be.”

This news may come as a shock to many, as the singer and actress were once close friends, with Swift even serving as the godmother to Lively and Reynolds' children.

In Baldoni's lawsuit, it was reportedly alleged that he was ambushed during a meeting with the Shallows star and Reynolds' NYC penthouse while Swift was in attendance. The lawsuit also included a text exchange where the Age of Adaline star allegedly referred to Swift as one of her “dragons.”

According to the publication, an insider revealed that the songstress felt very “uncomfortable about being pulled into the lawsuit. It’s a huge thing now. Her friendship with Blake is strained.” A second insider also shared that Swift was “shocked to be referred to in work messages sent to Blake’s director and to be brought into this.”

A source close to Lively shared that both of them “needed space,” adding that the singer was attempting to “decompress and enjoy her time off.” The first insider also mentioned that Swift did not want to be in the spotlight at this time.

The outlet reported that the first insider revealed the Style artist’s main concern seemed to be “protecting herself emotionally and legally.” The source further stated that Swift has always valued “loyalty, and right now, she’s navigating how to preserve that while also setting boundaries in a complicated, high-stakes situation.”

According to the outlet, the source shared that the actress was one of Swift’s close friends, and "any shift" in such a strong bond is "bound to hurt." The source also noted that for Swift, it's less about not trusting Lively and more about feeling uncertain due to the events that have unfolded.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

