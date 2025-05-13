Gérard Depardieu Gets 18-Month Suspended Sentence in #MeToo Case; Everything You Need to Know About 2021 Film Set Incident

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual abuse.

In the news that would surprise many, French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of s*xual assault. The incident that has dragged the aforementioned personality into serious matters comes from a 2021 incident that took place on the movie sets. To be precise, the actor was convicted of groping a 54-year-old set dresser while filming Les Volets Verts.

As per NBC News, a panel of judges will be delivering their verdict related to another plaintiff and will announce the sentence on Tuesday.

The actor, meanwhile, was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 20,000 euros ($22,200), following a request by the Paris public prosecutor.

The report also suggests that the case is being looked at as a key post #MeToo test. Also, the case is being called an example of how French society and its industry addresses the allegations of sexual misconduct that include big names and celebrities.

Coming to the actor, Gérard Depardieu has denied all the accusations.

Talking to the court, Gérard Depardieu spoke about how he had made more than 250 films and has had a long and storied career, which significantly helped him become a French movie giant.

In case you might not know, the actor was nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for his performance as the swordsman and poet, Cyrano de Bergerac.

Back in March, during his four-day trial, the actor had rejected all the accusations, stating to the court, he’s “not like that.”

While acknowledging that he had used vulgar and s*xualized language on the film set, Gérard Depardieu agreed that he had grabbed the set dresser’s hips during an argument, but he still denied that his behaviour was s*xual in any way.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

