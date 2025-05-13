Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jeff Bezos’s Fiancée Lauren Sánchez to Receive THIS Award Presided Over by Eva Longoria

Former TV host Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, will receive a major honor for her social and environmental advocacy at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Eva Longoria will preside over the award ceremony.

Sánchez, 55, who just returned from her Blue Origin space trip alongside Gayle King and Katy Perry, will drop by the 5-day film festival to pick up her Global Gift Women Empowerment Award. In the midst of it all, the bride-to-be is also preparing for her June wedding to the billionaire businessman.

The former TV anchor and philanthropist will receive the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award at the annual Global Gift Foundation's charity gala, where her social work will be formally recognized.

She is being awarded for her continuous efforts toward climate justice via the Bezos Earth Fund. The gala will also honor her social cause campaigns, especially with the This Is About Humanity organization, dedicated to reunifying families torn apart on the US-Mexico border.

The gala's official Instagram account described her as a "powerful voice" for women and a trailblazer of strength.

"Through her leadership, she opens doors for others to rise. Whether advocating for climate justice with the Bezos Earth Fund or creating safe, dignified spaces for families through This Is About Humanity, Lauren leads with purpose and brings others with her," the Instagram post read.

The Global Gift Foundation congratulated the businesswoman, writing, "Her commitment to creating opportunity, equity, and lasting change reflects the very soul of the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award," adding, "You are the embodiment of empowered women empowering women."

Sánchez's Cannes acknowledgment comes after her recent landmark space mission. She became a part of the first all-female suborbital flight mission since 1963. Apart from her humanitarian and space exploits, Sánchez is also in the process of getting ready to tie the knot with the Amazon mogul.

Her wedding A-list guests reportedly include Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and more. In 2023, Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Sánchez, first revealed their engagement during the film festival.

Lauren Sánchez will be awarded at the Global Gift Gala Cannes on May 19, 2025.

