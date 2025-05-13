Travis Kelce DITCHES GF Taylor Swift as His Date, Avoids Couple's Red Carpet Debut; Find Out Who He Tagged With Instead

Travis Kelce skipped the chance to go red carpet official with Taylor Swift. Instead, the NFL star showed up at Amazon’s 2025 Upfront event in New York City with his brother, Jason Kelce, as his date.

The superstar siblings hit the red carpet at the Beacon Theatre on Monday, May 12, to represent their hit podcast New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, distributed by Amazon’s Wondery.

While Taylor Swift didn’t make an appearance, she was definitely part of the recent family festivities. Jason revealed to People that the entire Kelce crew—including Taylor—spent Mother’s Day together in Philadelphia.

“We had a whole crew in. We had a great brunch together, a day together,” Jason shared. “It’s special when we all get to get together... it was a good day.”

Jason also paid tribute to their mom, Donna Kelce, reflecting on the lessons she passed down. “The thing I’d love to instill in my kids is my mom’s work ethic and her dedication,” he said. “She made sacrifices so we could chase our dreams.”

Though Travis and Taylor continue to keep fans guessing about their red carpet debut, it’s clear that family still comes first. With NFL stardom, podcasting success, and strong family ties, the Kelce brothers are showing up and showing out—even without a pop star on their arm.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift first sparked dating rumors in July 2023 after the NFL star publicly admitted he tried to give her his number at one of her Eras Tour shows. By September, Taylor was spotted cheering him on at a Chiefs game, sending the internet into a frenzy. Since then, the couple has gone public with their relationship, making multiple appearances together—from cozy date nights in NYC to Taylor jetting across the globe to support Travis during the Super Bowl. While they’ve kept their romance relatively low-key, fans continue to follow their love story with eagle-eyed devotion.

