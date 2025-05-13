'Don't Tell Anyone': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Security Guard Recalls Horrifying 2016 Hotel Interaction at First Trial

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of assault.

In the update of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s trial, Los Angeles Police Department officer Israel Florez reportedly took the stand and detailed the 2016 hotel incident after he was asked about the interaction he had with the musician and his ex, Cassie Ventura.

When Florez was on duty as a security guard in 2016 at the InterContinental hotel in Los Angeles, he stated that he was called to help a distressed woman. Once he arrived, he found Ventura and Diddy, who was caught on security camera physically assaulting her, as seen in the clip submitted into evidence and presented in court, per NBC News.

The former security guard reportedly said in court, “She was scared,” adding, “She was in the corner, hood on, covered up. I couldn't see her face; she was pretty much in the corner. On the floor was a destroyed flower vase,” per the outlet’s article.

According to the publication, Florez also revealed that the rapper told him that the couple was arguing and that Ventura attempted to walk away to get her phone, but Diddy told her that she was not going to leave.

Florez also reportedly mentioned putting his body in the doorway for a few moments until she left the room. Per the outlet’s article, when the former security guard began to leave, the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly offered him what he referred to as a “bribe.”

"He had a sack of money and he threw it at me and said, 'Don't tell anyone,’” the former security guard said in the witness stand, according to the publication’s report.

Florez also reportedly shared another incident with Diddy and the hotel’s security staff, which ended with him pinning the rapper to the wall when he tried to take his and his colleague's cell phones.

The ex-security guard stated, “He came to the door, closed the door behind him, he grabbed the phone my colleague was holding because he thought he was being recorded,“ per the report.

Florez shared that the musician gave the phone back and they said to the rapper that they were “not recording” him, de-escalating the situation, per the outlet.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

