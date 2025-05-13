Anne Shirley Episode 7: Gilbert To Save Anne; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The sixth episode of Anne Shirley, titled ‘I Thought Nothing Could Be As Bad As Red Hair,’ saw Anne learn that Matthew and Marilla are unmarried, and struggles with a story involving a romantic proposal. She discusses ideas with Diana and Ruby, then starts a story club after her tale captivates classmates.

Ms. Stacy notes Anne’s leadership potential. However, Anne becomes upset over her hair and attempts to dye it. The results force Marilla to cut it, leaving Anne with short hair that surprises her classmates the next day.

Anne Shirley Episode 7 will follow Anne during her summer break as she reenacts a story by riding a boat alone down a stream. When the boat begins to sink, she will climb onto a bridge foundation and wait for help.

Gilbert, who is fishing nearby, will rescue her. He will propose that the two reconcile, though Anne will remain distant. They will continue as rivals in their studies. Anne will then join the exam prep class and hear a rumor that Ms. Stacy might transfer schools.

Anne Shirley Episode 7 will be titled 'I've Been Making Mistakes, but Each Mistake Has Helped to Cure Me of My Shortcomings.' The episode is planned to release in Japan on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, airing first on NHK Educational TV. International fans may catch the episode early Saturday morning or later, depending on their local time zones.

While the official website lists the release as tentative, it is possible that Anne Shirley Episode 7 may also air on additional regional channels. Crunchyroll will offer the episode for global streaming, while Southeast Asian viewers can watch it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel via Medialink.

