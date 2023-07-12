Global Citizen Festival 2023: All you need to know about how to get tickets, lineup, dates, and more

The highly anticipated Global Citizen Festival is returning to New York City on September 23, 2023. Global Citizen Festival is not just your average music festival; it's a powerful movement aimed at ending extreme poverty. This incredible event will take place on the iconic Great Lawn of Central Park, featuring an amazing lineup that includes the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, and Stray Kids.

How to get your tickets; date and venue details

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 23, 2023, as the Global Citizen Festival takes over the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City. The gates will open at 2 p.m., and the show will kick off around 4 p.m., ending at approximately 10 p.m. Please note that gates will close promptly at 8 p.m.

To secure your tickets to the Global Citizen Festival, all you need to do is take action on the Global Citizen app or website. With each action you take, you earn points, which can be used as entries into the ticket draw. There will be five separate draws for festival tickets, and you can enter each draw multiple times. Each entry into a ticket draw requires a total of 60 points. Don't worry if you don't win in the first draw; you can keep trying and enter each draw as many times as you like!

Key dates for ticket draws

Make a note of the following five time periods during which you can enter the ticket draws:

July 11 – July 31

Aug. 1 – Aug. 14

Aug. 15 – Aug. 28

Aug. 29 – Sept. 11

Sept. 12 – Sept. 19

When it comes to lucky winners, they will be notified by email the day after each ticket draw ends. You can also check the ‘Entered Rewards’ section of your profile on the Global Citizen app to see if you're one of the lucky winners.

Watch from home and more

If you're unable to attend the Global Citizen Festival in person, don't worry! Stay tuned for more details on how to watch the show through broadcasts and streaming. Follow @glblctzn on social media to stay up to date with the latest news and updates.

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action-takers and impact-makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty. By joining Global Citizen, you can take actions such as signing petitions, sharing messages on social media, and participating in various community initiatives. Download the Global Citizen app or visit their website to become a part of this powerful movement.

