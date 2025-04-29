Was Deadpool’s Nicepool Based on Justin Baldoni? Actor Extends Blake Lively Row to Ryan Reynolds in New Claims

Justin Baldoni's legal battle with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively now involves Marvel Studios. According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Baldoni is pushing back after Marvel filed a motion to block his subpoena. The subpoena requested documents related to the characters Reynolds plays in Deadpool & Wolverine, including a new character called 'Nicepool.'

Advertisement

Justin Baldoni believes that Nicepool is a direct mockery of him and wants Marvel to preserve and hand over any documents related to the character's creation.

Last week, Marvel asked the court to dismiss the subpoena, calling the documents irrelevant to Baldoni's ongoing cases. In response, Baldoni argues that these materials are crucial to proving Reynolds' alleged intent to harm his reputation.

Baldoni points to specific scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine to support his claims. He says the Nicepool character makes remarks that reflect ongoing allegations against him. In one scene, Nicepool compliments Ladypool, played by Blake Lively, by saying, "you can't even tell," referring to her postpartum body. In another, Nicepool says, "Where in God's name is the intimacy coordinator?!"

Baldoni believes these lines are mocking accusations Blake made against him, claims that he fat-shamed and sexually harassed her on the sets of It Ends With Us. He also sees the 'feminist' label used by Nicepool as a dig at his public identity as an ally and advocate during that movie's press tour.

Advertisement

Marvel denies that the Nicepool character is linked to Baldoni in any way. In their legal response, the studio says that the jokes in the movie are "an expression of opinion, not fact."

They argue that the characters and their lines have nothing to do with Baldoni's legal issues involving Blake and Ryan. Marvel insists that the movie's content should not be used as evidence in Baldoni's personal lawsuit.

Despite this, Baldoni remains firm that the jokes in Deadpool & Wolverine are not coincidental and wants to know what involvement Ryan had in writing or shaping the dialogue.

Ryan Reynolds is actively trying to get Baldoni's lawsuit thrown out. His legal team claims Baldoni is overreacting to a fictional character and labeled him 'thin-skinned.' Reynolds argues that the lawsuit lacks merit and that the actor's complaints about Nicepool are based on personal insecurities rather than legal violations.

ALSO READ: Is Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's Feud Even Real? Another Simple Favor Director Spills Beans: ‘It’s Crazy How…’