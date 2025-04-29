The Young and the Restless April 28 Episode Recap: Tensions Boil Over as Lily Warns Holden, Claire Backs Out of Move
In The Young and the Restless April 28 episode recap, find out why Victor storms off, and Lily argues with Holden as trouble simmers throughout Genoa City.
On Monday's The Young and the Restless, emotions ran high as several Genoa City residents found themselves at a crossroads, and trouble brewed.
Kyle shocked Claire by proposing they move into the Abbott mansion. Claire was touched by Kyle's offer, however, she appeared shaken. She acknowledged that moving in, particularly so quickly after being away from her family, seemed daunting.
She demanded they stick to their original course of action. She informed Kyle that she wasn't yet prepared to make such a large step. Kyle agreed to hold off. Claire decided she would stand firm against Victor's disapproval.
Elsewhere, Michael visited Victor to inform him that their mole within Jabot, Mathison, might have been compromised. Victor did not believe Kyle had managed to reveal the spy.
When Michael pressed for further information, Victor exploded, angry about Michael's earlier protests about Jordan. The argument intensified, and Victor called him a traitor. As Michael stormed off, Victor texted Jack to drink with him.
Meanwhile, Lily had a confrontation with Audra and Holden at the GCAC. She told Audra to leave Nate alone and let her know she didn't believe her act. Lily later confronted Holden in person. She told him to leave her family alone. Holden taunted her, but Lily stood firm.
Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on Paramount Plus.
ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless April 24 Episode Recap: Claire Shares BIG News About Her Future; Cole REACTS