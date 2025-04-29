Who is Molly Murphy? All About Girl Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker is Allegedly Dating After Breaking Up With Her

NBA star Devin Booker sparked attention over the weekend after being seen with a mystery woman at the Stagecoach country music festival on April 27. On April 28, Deuxmoi posted photos on Instagram showing the Phoenix Suns player walking arm-in-arm with fashion consultant Molly Murphy.

The two appeared to be strolling through a private area of the venue, as per Life & Style. Devin Booker wore sunglasses at night, a black cap, and a denim-like sweatsuit with the hood pulled up, seemingly trying to keep a low profile. Molly wore baggy jeans tucked into oxbow boots, a crop top, and an oversized camo puffer jacket. She tied her hair in a slicked-back bun with a large scrunchy.

Molly confirmed she was the woman in the photos by posting a 'fit check' of her Stagecoach outfit on her Instagram Stories. Fans reacted quickly to the cozy pictures. Many commented on Deuxmoi’s post, bringing up Devin’s past relationship with Kendall Jenner. Devin and Kendall reportedly ended their on-and-off relationship in 2022, though they have been casually linked in the years since.

Molly Murphy is originally from the South and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising and marketing with a minor in business administration.

In May 2022, she shared her excitement about a new job at Carter’s, writing on Instagram, “Time to style the kiddos! So excited to start my position at @carters, headquartered in Buckhead, GA!” She currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona, where Devin is also based due to his role with the Phoenix Suns.

Molly now works as a styling consultant at Neiman Marcus in Phoenix. She also helps dress celebrities and shows her work through Instagram. In January 2025, she shared a post about organizing a client’s closet: “100 pairs of shoes later…after working for Nike for over 20 years, my client needed a closet that not only made getting dressed for any occasion effortless but also showcased his incredible shoe collection.”

Her social media also showcases her love for travel, with photos from Hawaii, Turks and Caicos, the Cayman Islands, Connecticut, Sussex, and Amsterdam.

