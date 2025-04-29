Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday: Triptii Dimri wishes ‘all the best things’ for her Dhadak 2 co-star in special post; see PIC

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon delight fans with their pairing in the upcoming romantic drama, Dhadak 2. While the Gully Boy actor is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, he received a heartwarming birthday wish from his co-star. On his special day, she wished for him a year filled with success and joy.

Advertisement

On April 29, Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram stories and posted a happy picture of birthday boy Siddhant Chaturvedi with an ocean in the background. The snap was seemingly from his vacation that featured him wearing a printed pink and blue shirt with cool sunglasses. He beamed a sweet smile for a sun-kissed selfie.

"Happy Birthday @siddhantchaturvedi (accompanied by laugh and sparkle emoji) Wishing you a year filled with success, joy and all the best things" followed by a growing heart and a laugh emoji.

Take a look

It was nearly a year back in May 2024 that Karan Johar posted a motion poster featuring the lead stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi to announce Dhadak 2.

In the post, both the lead stars promised a sizzling chemistry as they held each other. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film was announced to grace the silver screens on November 22, 2024.

Nonetheless, a report by Bollywood Hungama later suggested that CBFC has put a halt to the film’s release as it deals with caste issues.

Advertisement

“The Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC applauded the makers for such a film. But due to its content, they are mulling over what rating should be given to the film and what scenes to be cut, if any," a source was quoted as saying.

It was further claimed that the film is a remake of the Tamil film, Pariyerum Perumal, which surprisingly didn’t face any issues.

On the professional front, Siddhant was last seen in Yudhra alongside Malvika Mohanan. Meanwhile, Triptii also has a promising line-up of films, including Arjun Ustara alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the shoot of the film started earlier this year in January. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to hit the big screens later this year on December 5, 2025.

Are you excited to watch fresh pairing of Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2? Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2 was announced last year. Yes No

ALSO READ: POLL RESULT: Fans are most excited about Akshay Kumar’s pairing with THIS co-star and we’re not surprised