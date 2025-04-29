Jannat star Sonal Chauhan opens up on her viral moment during IPL 2025: 'It was absolutely not expected...'

Sonal Chauhan, best known for her role in the 2008 hit Jannat, has unexpectedly become an internet sensation, this time, not for a movie but for her lively appearances at the Mumbai Indians' IPL matches. The actress, who attended the games simply as a fan, found herself trending across social media platforms, with memes, fan edits, and nostalgic posts flooding timelines.

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Sonal shared her amusement over the viral moment, saying, "Ye jo pura incident hua hai, it was completely and absolutely not expected. Jab mai pehla match dekhne gai thi, koi idea nahi tha ki hum camera pe aane vale hai!" (This whole incident was completely and absolutely unexpected. When I went to watch the first match, I had no idea we would appear on camera!). Her genuine surprise only added to her charm, making fans fall in love with her all over again.

At 37, Sonal Chauhan continues to enchant audiences. Her enthusiastic cheering for the Mumbai Indians, particularly during Rohit Sharma’s much-celebrated comeback and his synergy with Suryakumar Yadav, caught the attention of both cameras and cricket fans alike.

Clips of Sonal’s vibrant reactions from the stands quickly went viral, with many fans jokingly suggesting she be appointed as the Mumbai Indians' "official lucky mascot." Interestingly, with Sonal in attendance, MI managed two straight home wins, only adding to the light-hearted superstition.

A fan took to Instagram and wrote, "Last 2 matches u visited...We have won... Need you in every match." Another fan commented, "National crush," and appreciated her being a fan of the team and her presence during the IPL match.

Even as she won hearts as a cricket fan, Jannat enthusiasts couldn't help but feel a wave of nostalgia. Many fans took to social media to recall her memorable performance as Zoya alongside Emraan Hashmi in the beloved 2008 film. The movie beautifully captured the highs and lows of love amid the glitter and dangers of match-fixing and remains a fan favorite.

With Sonal back in the public eye, calls for a Jannat sequel have grown louder. Admirers flooded comment sections, calling her "the eternal Zoya Queen" and hoping for a reunion with Emraan on the big screen.

