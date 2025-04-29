Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyer Calls Out Prince Andrew for Continued Silence After Her Death; Here's His Demand From the Accused Royal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of su*cide.

Virginia Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, has called out Prince Andrew and demanded an apology. This comes following her death at the age of 41 after struggling with health issues and a history of being s*xually abused.

After Giuffre's tragic suicide, the woman who made public allegations of s*xual abuse against Prince Andrew, her previous lawyer is urging the Duke of York to issue a public apology. It is for his role in her enduring trauma.

Boies, the celebrated lawyer who handled Giuffre's case when she sued the British royal in court, appeared in an interview with Piers Morgan on April 28th. It was here that he called on Andrew to be accountable for the actions he allegedly took. Boies made clear that although justice had always mattered more to Giuffre than revenge, if the Prince extended an apology for his actions, it would nevertheless mean a great deal.

"I think that he needs to take responsibility for what he did. Virginia was always more interested in fighting the sin than attacking the sinner, and I think that she would have accepted Prince Andrew taking responsibility and would have recognized that. I think that it’s not too late. It’s never too late," Boies said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"I’d like to have him say, 'I’m sorry.' I’d like him to be more direct about that... I mean, he may not remember that it was Virginia, but he can’t forget the event. And he needs to just come clean," Boies added.

In his latest interviews, Boies said Giuffre's bravery brought Jeffrey Epstein's s*x trafficking ring of abuse into the light and compelled powerful men to answer for their actions. He said she suffered not only the horrors of her own past, but ongoing verbal assaults and public character attacks in the years since her disclosures. Nonetheless, Boies appreciated her resilience and attributed to her the credit for bringing an end to Epstein's chain of abuse.

Virginia Giuffre, 41, who took her own life on April 24, according to her family, had filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2021, which was later settled out of court. The disgraced British royal has denied all of the claims made by his alleged victim.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having su*cidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

