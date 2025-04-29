KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty on having a ‘flowerpot role’ in Yash starrer; ‘It is an individual choice…’

Srinidhi Shetty is all set to appear alongside Nani in the upcoming movie HIT: The Third Case, which is scheduled to release on May 1, 2025. During an interaction with PTI, the actress addressed her limited “flowerpot” role in the Yash-starrer KGF franchise.

In her words, “I didn't mind being a flowerpot in KGF because that was like a dream project for me when it came, not because of how it would happen. When I heard the story, I knew my role was only this much, but I wanted to do it. I wanted my first movie to be that. But again, it's an individual choice.”

She added, “Some people would love to be a flowerpot, some people wouldn't. Now, if you ask me, would you be a flowerpot in the next few movies? I'll take my time and think about whether I want to or not. I'll see who's doing the film and how important the flowerpot is... The first one was my conscious choice.”

Srinidhi further shared that three things in her life, name, fame, and love, came because of KGF’s success. She emphasized that she takes her time to choose films carefully and noted that the success of the Yash-starrer did not change her as a person.

In the KGF franchise, directed by Prashanth Neel, Srinidhi played the female lead as the love interest, though her role was limited in screen time. She has now decided to speak out about that experience.

Looking ahead, Srinidhi will make her Telugu debut in HIT: The Third Case, co-starring Nani. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie is part of the HIT Universe, and is the third installment following the Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh starrers.

The upcoming film follows an investigation led by a HIT squad SP in Visakhapatnam. He is assigned a high-priority case in Jammu and Kashmir, involving a series of gruesome murders committed by serial killers.

With Nani and Srinidhi in the lead roles, the film also stars Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and many others in key roles.

