Beyoncé Launches Cowboy Carter Tour in LA: Check Out Full Setlist Featuring Special Performances From Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

Beyoncé has officially launched her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, marking the beginning of her 32-date global trek. The tour spans nine cities and promises an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide. The Los Angeles performance gave fans the first glimpse of the vibrant show, building excitement for the rest of the tour.

The concert at SoFi Stadium marked the kickoff of the Cowboy Carter tour, a highly anticipated event that comes a little over a year after Beyoncé released her eighth album, as per Variety. The album, Cowboy Carter, is a unique blend of country music, featuring Black roots, and showcases Beyoncé’s bold musical direction.

The project includes renditions of iconic songs like Blackbird and Jolene and collaborations with major artists such as Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and Shaboozey.

Beyoncé first teased the Cowboy Carter live experience during a special performance at the Texans-Ravens NFL game on Christmas Day 2024. The halftime show, which included cameos from Shaboozey and Post Malone, was viewed by over 27 million U.S. Netflix viewers.

Cowboy Carter was officially released in March 2024, following the surprise drop of the singles Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages. The former debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve this milestone.

Earlier this year, she won three Grammy Awards for the album, including the prestigious Album of the Year. “I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé shared during her acceptance speech. “I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all the hard work.”

One of the highlights of the LA show was the appearance of Beyoncé's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, who joined their mother on stage for special performances.

The setlist for the Los Angeles performance included a mix of Cowboy Carter tracks and some of Beyoncé’s classic hits. Songs like Blackbird, Ya Ya, Jolene, and Texas Hold 'Em were part of the evening’s lineup. Here is the updated setlist:

American Requiem

Blackbird (with Star-Spangled Banner snippet)

Freedom

Ya Ya

Oh Louisiana Interlude

America Has a Problem

Spaghetti

Formation

My House

Diva

Alligator Tears

Just for Fun

Protector

Flamenco

Desert Eagle

Riverdance

II Hands II Heaven

Medley of Sweet Honey Buckin', Summer Renaissance, Pure/Honey

Jolene

Daddy Lessons

Bodyguard

II Most Wanted (Snippet)

Cuff It

Tyrant

Thique

Levi’s Jeans

Daughter

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Texas Hold 'Em

Crazy in Love

Heated

Before I Let Go

16 Carriages

Amen

