Taylor Swift is NOT Free From Ridiculous Criticism Over BF Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Loss; Know What Donald Trump Has to Say

Donald Trump has made a sharp comment against Taylor Swift. This time, it's about the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs, of which Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a part.

At a celebratory ceremony at the White House honoring the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl win, Trump made headlines for more than his words of congratulations to the team. Trump took a jab at singer Taylor Swift.

As Trump commented on the Eagles' route to triumph, he made reference to Swift's attendance at the game. Swift had been present to show her support for her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Trump rhetorically mocked the result of the game, suggesting her endorsement did not count for much. His comment was met with laughter from spectators and reopened the old animosity between the ex-president and the international pop sensation.

Referring to the game, Trump said, "I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?" per People. And the crowd burst with laughs as the President mocked Swift again, asking, "How did that one work out?"

The dig followed after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential bid, which led to Trump releasing a chain of social media attacks on the Bad Blood singer. While doing so, he spoke of his strong disdain for the singer and opined that her political orientations might damage her image.

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. ... But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," Trump said on Fox & Friends.

Donald Trump also condemned Swift's liberal position and made prophecies about what would befall her for further supporting Democratic candidates. He has repeatedly posted about his hatred for the singer on social media.

