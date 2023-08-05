Goblin Slayer Season 2: When will the anime release? Date, plot, trailer and more

The anime adaptation of the popular premise of Goblin Slayer is set in a world where a lone warrior is dedicated to the eradication of goblins, despite the presence of numerous evil creatures throughout the landscape. The opening episode of the anime is so violent and unexpected that it is difficult to comprehend. The anime adaptation is set to return this October for its second season, and to further whet the appetites of fans, a brutal trailer has been released online, showing that the Slayer still has a grudge against the little green creatures.

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release date, trailer and storyline

The Goblin Slayer anime is getting a second season, and it looks like it's gonna be a hell lot more violent and grisly than the first one. The official Twitter /X account for the anime just announced that the second season is coming out in October 2023, and there's a first trailer to go along with it. It looks like the second season of the anime is gonna be a lot more brutal and grislier than the first. The production studio for Season 2 of the anime is Linden Films. They have done a lot of awesome stuff with other anime, like Berserk, Tokio Revengers and Call Of The Night.

The trailer for Season 2 shows more goblins being killed by the protagonist and his crew, a group of adventurers who have joined him on many of his many adventures. As the series progresses, Goblin Slayer begins to understand that there is something more to life than slaying goblins. But fans of the show shouldn’t fret, as the trailer shows that there’s still plenty more blood to be spilled from these abominable creatures.

It's still unclear where Season 2 of 'Goblin Slayer' will be airing, but it's likely to be on Crunchyroll like it was with Season 1 and its sequel, Goblin's Crown. This dark fantasy show has really taken the world by storm in recent years, and it's all thanks to its unique take on a genre that's so often stereotyped.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 anime trailer promises more dark fantasy bloodbath

Kumo Kagyu's new anime is a light novel based on a popular manga and anime series. At its debut, it was met with criticism for its violent nature. The main character, only referred to as Goblin Slayer by his elf friend, also called Orc Bolg by his Dwarf friend, and Beard Cutter by his Elf friend, is not your typical fantasy hero. After witnessing his village destroyed by goblins, the only goal of his life is to exterminate every last one of these abominable creatures. Most adventurers view goblins as nothing more than a nuisance, but not Goblin Slayer. He knows the terrible things goblins can do, and he kills them quickly and brutally.

Meanwhile, the first episode of the movie Goblin's Crown was released in Japan in February of 2020, and Crunchyroll started streaming it in July.

