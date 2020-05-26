Hunting for BTS singer V's quirky pajama set Taehyung sported in his recent tweet? It sold out in 5 minutes

BTS singer V was seen wearing a quirky pair of pajamas in his recent picture. The outfit was sold out in a matter of five minutes.

Over the weekend, BTS singer V took the internet by storm when he posted his recent picture. Taehyung took to Twitter to reveal he has framed an artwork, transforming the Bangtan Boy into a Simpson's character. The Sweet Night crooner had asked his fans to paint him into a Simpson character. The ARMY member painted a perfect representation and Taehyung put up the painting at his residence. While fans were in awe of the gesture, they couldn't take their eyes off the singer's pajamas.

In the tweet shared by the singer, the Winter Bear hitmaker sported Dossy printed pajamas while he admired the painting. As fans gushed about the outfit on Twitter, a few fans pointed out that the outfit was sold out within five minutes of the singer's tweet going live. The comfy set costs 19,900 won (approx RS 1,163 INR). A fan also revealed that the outfit was available in separate pieces for men and women. But that was also sold out soon. We are not even surprised for even we would have dived into the shopping spree if we had the option. Until then, we shall admire TaeTae in those comfy pants.

Meanwhile, Taehyung has been the talk of the town for he broke a record previously held by PSY. The singer released his Itaewon Class OST song titled Sweet Night earlier this year. The song broke Gangnam Style's eight-year-long record within a few months. Gangnam Style was the first Korean single to top iTunes' music chart. Now, Sweet Night stands atop of music chart. To top it off, Sweet Night is the first Korean solo track song to 88 Number One spots on the international iTunes chart.

