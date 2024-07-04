'I Don't Mean To Make You Nervous': Lip Reader Tries to Find Out What Julia Robert Said To Travis Kelce At Taylor Swift's Show

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shows his soft side as he was caught hugging Hollywood actress Julia Roberts during a Taylor Swift concert in Dublin. There is a story about the meeting between the 34-year-old player from the Kansas City Chiefs and the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress when the latter was on the stage dancing with Kelce’s girlfriend. Sign Language artist and Social media personality Jackie Gonzalez, who lip reads, used sign language to interpret their conversation.

Kelce’s victory elicited hysteria from his friend Gonzalez, and the kind words exchanged between Gonzalez and Roberts went viral in a short visit.

According to Gonzalez, Roberts told Kelce, "I'm so unusually happy for you guys, and I don't mean to make you nervous, but it makes me so happy."

Travis Kelce enjoys Taylor Swift's Dublin concert, joins fans onstage

Travis Kelce was also a part of Taylor Swift’s concert which was at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 30th June. He attended Swift during her last show at Swift, which was the final time he joined her on stage, where he was caught on camera singing along with the fans. Following the gig, Kelce was seen exiting alongside Swift, the latter still in her performing attire with hand gestures at the admirers.

However, there were a couple of concerns during the show that involved Swift; one of which was during her rendition of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” under The Tortured Poets Department show list. This was Kelce's second time visiting Eras Tour as he joined Swift on stage at the concert in London on June 23.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matt Damon Warned Ben Affleck About J.Lo Marriage, Sources Claim Amid Divorce Rumors

Julia Roberts recalls kids' hilarious questions about her fame compared to Taylor Swift

Julia Roberts has been a fan of Taylor Swift for a while as she stated in an interview for the Harper’s Bazaar back in November 2018. She also explained how the three children started understanding that their mother was famous and a celebrity. When they asked her if she is more famous than Taylor Swift, she said fame is relative and so many people may recognize her from movies or know her. Her children’s fascination with icons such as Taylor Swift was amusing and grounded the girls’ experience of their mother being a celebrity.

“I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’ And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am,' " she added.

Advertisement

Roberts recalled to the magazine, “Maybe an hour goes by. [Then they ask,] ‘Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'”

ALSO READ: Taylor Lautner’s Wife Shares Health Scares On Podcast; Here’s All We Know So Far