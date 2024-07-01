Taylor Swift encountered a stage malfunction during her most recent stop on her Eras Tour. Fortunately, one of Swift's dancers helped her out when she became caught on an elevated platform.

Swift was standing on a platform with multiple separate tiers while singing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived from The Tortured Poets Department during her performance at Dublin, Ireland's Aviva Stadium. The plan was for each tier to return to the stage gradually. But when it didn't retract as intended, the pop star found herself stuck in midair on a platform.

Taylor Swift rescued by backup dancer after technical mishap

During this incident, one of Swift's backup dancers, who was on a different part of the platform, became aware of the malfunction and came over to assist Swift. Without any delay, the dancer approached the star's platform and helped her get down with ease while she smiled down at him.

Ravnik was the dancer who assisted Swift, according to People. As always, though, Swift and Ravnik handled the technical hiccup with ease and without missing a beat. Swift, meanwhile, gave details about her Grammy-winning 2020 album Folklore during the same performance. She told the crowd that Ireland had a big influence on this fantasy-themed COVID-19 pandemic-era album.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce joins her on stage

The pop star is presently touring Europe as part of her wildly popular Eras Tour. Last week, she made news when her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, showed up unexpectedly for her London show. The quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs emerged from the stage during a performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Wearing a glittery top hat and a tuxedo, he lifted Swift and carried her for an outfit change.

