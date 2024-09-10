Country Music Awards 2024: Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Gets ZERO Nominations, Morgan Wallen Secures 7; Check Full List

The Beyhive might be feeling a bit upset since their beloved artist Beyoncé received no nominations for the 2024 Country Music Awards, despite her releasing big hits like Texas Hold Em' from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

According to the BBC, the Lemonade songstress was not in attendance when the nominees were announced on Monday for the major event. Due to the success of her country album, it was anticipated that she could potentially become the first Black woman to be nominated in the Album of the Year category for the aforementioned album.

However, Morgan Wallen garnered seven nominations, making him the most nominated artist this year. Other artists like Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Stapleton were also shortlisted in various categories. The show is scheduled to air live on November 20, 2024, from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

The event will be held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. If you're unaware of the artists nominated for this year's CMAs, check out the full list of nominees below.

Album of the year

(Award goes to artist, producers and mix engineers)

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Advertisement

Higher – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Leather – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Entertainer of the Year:

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Morgan Wallen

Song of the Year

(The award goes to songwriters)

Burn It Down; Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

Dirt Cheap; Songwriter: Josh Phillips

I Had Some Help; Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

The Painter; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

White Horse; Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Single of the year

(Award goes to artists, producers and mix engineers)

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Advertisement

White Horse – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Watermelon Moonshine – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Musician of the year

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

New artist of the year

Megan Moroney

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Nate Smith

Shaboozey

Mitchell Tenpenny

Musical event of the year

(Award goes to artists and producers)

Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Advertisement

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan

Man Made a Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moi

you look like you love me – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green); Producer: Will Bundy

Music video of the year

(Award goes to artists and directors)

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney

Wildflowers and Wild Horses – Lainey Wilson; Director: Patrick Tracy

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Director: Chris Villa

The Painter – Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney

I’m Not Pretty – Megan Moroney; Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

2024 CMA Broadcast Awards Broadcast personality of the year (by market size)

Weekly national

American Country Countdown (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One

Highway Hot 30 with Buzz Brainard (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM

Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media

Country Gold with Terri Clark (Terri Clark) – Westwood One

Crook & Chase Countdown (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – Jim Owens Entertainment

Daily national

PickleJar Up All Night with Patrick Thomas (Patrick Thomas) – PickleJar / Cumulus Media

Steve Harmon Show (Steve Harmon) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

The Bobby Bones Show (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, Lunchbox Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, Morgan Huelsman, SZN Raymundo Ray Slater, Mike D Rodriguez, Abby Anderson, Kick Off Kevin O’Connell, and Stephen Scuba Steve Spradlin) – iHeartMedia

Advertisement

Michael J On Air (Michael J. Stuehler) – iHeartMedia

Nights with Elaina (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

Major market

The Andie Summers Show (Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Donnie Black, and Shannon Boyle) – WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.

Chris Carr & Company (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

Frito & Katy (Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas

The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister (Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, and Captain Ron Koons) – KKWF, Seattle, Wash.

The Most Fun Afternoons With Scotty Kay (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill.

Large market

Jesse & Anna (Jesse Tack and Anna Marie) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

Dale Carter Morning Show (Dale Carter) – KFKF, Kansas City, Mo.

On-Air with Anthony (Anthony Donatelli) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

Heather Froglear (Heather Froglear) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

Mike & Amanda (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Medium market

Joey & Nancy (Joey Tack, Nancy Barger, and Karly Duggan) – WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.

Brent Michaels (Brent Michaels) – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

Scott and Sarah in the Morning (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio

New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody (Nancy Wilson and Aaron ‘Woody’ Woods) – WHKO, Dayton, Ohio

Steve & Gina In The Morning (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Advertisement

Small market

Dan Austin Show (Dan Austin) – WQHK, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dave and Jenn (Dave Roberts and Jenn Seay) – WTCR, Huntington-Ashland, W. Va.

The Eddie Foxx Show (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.

Hilley & Hart (Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart) – KATI, Columbia, Mo.

Officer Don & DeAnn (‘Officer Don’ Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

Radio station of the year (by market size)

Major market

KKBQ – Houston, Texas

KYGO – Denver, Colo.

KCYY – San Antonio, Texas

WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

Large market

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

Medium market

WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

WBEE – Rochester, N.Y.

WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.

WLFP – Memphis, Tenn.

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small market

WKML – Fayetteville, N.C.

WCOW – La Crosse, Wis.

WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

WKXC – Augusta, Ga.

WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Beyonce Revealed She Was The 'Only Black Girl' Taking Part In Singing And Dancing Competitions During Her Early Years