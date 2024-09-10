Country Music Awards 2024: Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Gets ZERO Nominations, Morgan Wallen Secures 7; Check Full List
In shocking news, Beyonce garnered zero nominations at this year's Country Music Awards despite her hit country songs featured in Cowboy Carter.
The Beyhive might be feeling a bit upset since their beloved artist Beyoncé received no nominations for the 2024 Country Music Awards, despite her releasing big hits like Texas Hold Em' from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.
According to the BBC, the Lemonade songstress was not in attendance when the nominees were announced on Monday for the major event. Due to the success of her country album, it was anticipated that she could potentially become the first Black woman to be nominated in the Album of the Year category for the aforementioned album.
However, Morgan Wallen garnered seven nominations, making him the most nominated artist this year. Other artists like Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Stapleton were also shortlisted in various categories. The show is scheduled to air live on November 20, 2024, from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.
The event will be held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. If you're unaware of the artists nominated for this year's CMAs, check out the full list of nominees below.
Album of the year
(Award goes to artist, producers and mix engineers)
Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
Higher – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Leather – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
Entertainer of the Year:
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Lainey Wilson
Morgan Wallen
Song of the Year
(The award goes to songwriters)
Burn It Down; Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
Dirt Cheap; Songwriter: Josh Phillips
I Had Some Help; Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
The Painter; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
White Horse; Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
Single of the year
(Award goes to artists, producers and mix engineers)
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
I Had Some Help – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
White Horse – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Watermelon Moonshine – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Female vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Male vocalist of the year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Vocal group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Musician of the year
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Tom Bukovac – Guitar
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Charlie Worsham – Guitar
New artist of the year
Megan Moroney
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman
Nate Smith
Shaboozey
Mitchell Tenpenny
Musical event of the year
(Award goes to artists and producers)
Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
I Had Some Help – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan
Man Made a Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moi
you look like you love me – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green); Producer: Will Bundy
Music video of the year
(Award goes to artists and directors)
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney
Wildflowers and Wild Horses – Lainey Wilson; Director: Patrick Tracy
I Had Some Help – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Director: Chris Villa
The Painter – Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney
I’m Not Pretty – Megan Moroney; Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
2024 CMA Broadcast Awards Broadcast personality of the year (by market size)
Weekly national
American Country Countdown (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One
Highway Hot 30 with Buzz Brainard (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM
Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media
Country Gold with Terri Clark (Terri Clark) – Westwood One
Crook & Chase Countdown (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – Jim Owens Entertainment
Daily national
PickleJar Up All Night with Patrick Thomas (Patrick Thomas) – PickleJar / Cumulus Media
Steve Harmon Show (Steve Harmon) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media
The Bobby Bones Show (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, Lunchbox Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, Morgan Huelsman, SZN Raymundo Ray Slater, Mike D Rodriguez, Abby Anderson, Kick Off Kevin O’Connell, and Stephen Scuba Steve Spradlin) – iHeartMedia
Michael J On Air (Michael J. Stuehler) – iHeartMedia
Nights with Elaina (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media
Major market
The Andie Summers Show (Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Donnie Black, and Shannon Boyle) – WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.
Chris Carr & Company (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
Frito & Katy (Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister (Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, and Captain Ron Koons) – KKWF, Seattle, Wash.
The Most Fun Afternoons With Scotty Kay (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill.
Large market
Jesse & Anna (Jesse Tack and Anna Marie) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
Dale Carter Morning Show (Dale Carter) – KFKF, Kansas City, Mo.
On-Air with Anthony (Anthony Donatelli) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.
Heather Froglear (Heather Froglear) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.
Mike & Amanda (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
Medium market
Joey & Nancy (Joey Tack, Nancy Barger, and Karly Duggan) – WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.
Brent Michaels (Brent Michaels) – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
Scott and Sarah in the Morning (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio
New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody (Nancy Wilson and Aaron ‘Woody’ Woods) – WHKO, Dayton, Ohio
Steve & Gina In The Morning (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small market
Dan Austin Show (Dan Austin) – WQHK, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Dave and Jenn (Dave Roberts and Jenn Seay) – WTCR, Huntington-Ashland, W. Va.
The Eddie Foxx Show (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.
Hilley & Hart (Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart) – KATI, Columbia, Mo.
Officer Don & DeAnn (‘Officer Don’ Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
Radio station of the year (by market size)
Major market
KKBQ – Houston, Texas
KYGO – Denver, Colo.
KCYY – San Antonio, Texas
WYCD – Detroit, Mich.
WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.
Large market
WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.
WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
WWKA – Orlando, Fla.
WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.
Medium market
WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.
WBEE – Rochester, N.Y.
WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.
WLFP – Memphis, Tenn.
KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small market
WKML – Fayetteville, N.C.
WCOW – La Crosse, Wis.
WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.
WKXC – Augusta, Ga.
WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.
