Cardi B Expresses Intense Hatred For Estranged Husband Offset; Declares, 'I Wish The Worst On This Man' Amid Ongoing Divorce

Cardi B went on a scathing rant about how much she hates her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset on Tuesday, October 22, on X. The pair filed for divorce for the second time in August and have been going back and forth, exchanging blistering words against each other in the public eye since then.

“Bro, I wish the worst on this man,” she wrote on X on the aforementioned date. “I never hated somebody sooo much, and these b*tches be so [thirsty] to have him.” Cardi also referred to her children's father as “a garbage bag” and insisted someone take him off her hands.

“Please take this man off my hands; this garbage bag is too heavy,” she said. Fans responded to her now-deleted post, reminding her that he’s the one she chose to have her three kids with, one of whom was born as recently as this September. The WAP rapper unapologetically replied to a fan’s comment, writing, “Yea, he is. That’s why I don’t wish him death, but I truly hate this dirty a** narcissistic piece of s*it.”

The Grammy winner added that although she doesn’t want him dead, she does wish he gets “hit by a f***ing truck.” Offset, per Cardi, is “just a dark cloud on anybody’s life he enters.”

Cardi B’s recent social media activity also includes an Instagram Live where she informed her fans that a prank call from an anonymous person resulted in Child Protection Services knocking on her door at 11 p.m. When an X user suggested the call may have come from Offset, Cardi shut it down quickly, saying he wouldn’t do that to their children and that the authorities were called on both of them.

Cardi B and Offset share daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and their newborn daughter, who arrived only last month. "The prettiest lil thing. 9/7/24," the rapper wrote via Instagram on September 12, alongside a carousal of pictures featuring their family of four when announcing the news of her newborn's birth.

