Music Legend Stevie Wonder Dedicates His 1981 Classic Happy Birthday To Kamala Harris On Her 60th Birthday; WATCH

Steve Wonder surely knows how to make every occasion special. He did the same by dedicating his iconic hit, Happy Birthday, which was released in 1981, to Kamala Harris during her campaign trail in Georgia.

According to the Daily Beast, the current Vice President stopped at the Atlanta metropolitan area’s two Black churches, where the celebration involving Steve Wonder took place.

As per the publication, Harris initially stopped at Stonecrest’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, where the public celebrated the occasion by greeting her with a capella chorus of the aforementioned musician’s 1981 classic song.

Then she stopped at Jonesboro’s Divine Faith Ministries International, which is where the iconic veteran artist joined her on stage. He initially sang a cover of the Redemption song by Bob Marley.

Then, the singer led the people present at the church to sing her the Happy Birthday song. It was actually penned to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and campaign for recognizing the date as a national holiday.

“Come on, don’t cry. We’re celebrating,” the Grammy award-winning artist said to Harris as she appeared to express her gratitude to the musician.

The singer has previously wowed everyone with his vocal abilities during his surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention back in August, per the outlet. At the event, he performed his song, Higher Ground, released in 1973.

As the presidential election day in the USA approaches closer, many celebrities have publicly expressed their support for Harris, including Taylor Swift, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

