'It Takes Character and Integrity': The View Co-Hosts Laud Joe Biden for Dropping Out of US Presidential Race

The View’s Republican panelists, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro took to their social media to share their reactions after the US president, Joe Biden announced on social media on Sunday that he won't be running for president during the re-election. Read ahead and check out the post shared by The View’s co-host.

Alyssa Farah Griffin's reacts to Joe Biden’s not running for president

The 35-year-old Republican took to her social media to appreciate and celebrate the decision made by Joe Biden about not running for re-election.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Griffin wrote that the public interest was high in this presidential race. It just went through the “roof.” She added that the nation would be watching the next few weeks and the Democratic Convention.

In the follow-up message, the 35-year-old wrote, “It takes character and integrity to know when it’s time to pass the torch. Grateful to @JoeBiden for doing what he knows is best for the country and giving another generation of leadership a chance."

For the unversed, Griffin has worked in Donald Trump’s communications team before she resigned and opened up about her former boss.

It wasn't just the 35-year-old panelist of The View show, but also her co-host Ana Navarro, 52 who celebrated this on social media.

Advertisement

Ana Navarro shares a post celebrating President Biden’s decision

The 52-year-old panelist of The View also shared her reaction on her social media, She took to her Instagram and shared a photo in which she expressed her gratitude to Biden.

She wrote, "Thank you for everything." Navarro shares a follow-up picture of herself, standing next to Vice President, Kamal Harris. The 52-year-old captioned, “We so ready.” Biden has endorsed the VP as his preference to be the Democratic nominee.

As per the outlet, other co-hosts of the show, Sara Haines and Dunny Hostin have been vocal about their concerns over the president’s health to run in the race after the June 27 debate with Trump.

It was after this, that Griffin asked him on air to “put country before his own ambition,” and, “step aside and pass the baton” to the new individual.

As per the publication, the announcement from the president came after many influential figures urged him to step down, this includes actor George Clooney as he wrote an op-ed in the New York Times.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: US President Joe Biden Will Not Be Part Of This Year's Presidential Elections; Says It's In 'Best Interest' For His Party