'It sounds silly now...': When Margot Robbie revealed Leonardo DiCaprio and her came up with famous sex scene from Wolf of Wall Street on set

Margot Robbie has earned a reputation as one of the most talented and bankable actors working in Hollywood today. Her meteoric rise has been so rapid, that it seems unbelievable that she had her debut just 10 years ago.

Ever since breaking out in Martin Scorsese's Wolf of Wall Street , Margot Robbie got a chance to play some iconic characters on screen, despite that her turn as Naomi opposite Leonardo Dicaprio remains equally memorable.

One of the most iconic scenes of that film would have looked quite different if not for the presence of Margot Robbie on the sets.

Margot Robbie on what went down behind the filming of that famous sex scene in her debut film

The Babylon actress revealed during a special BAFTA recording that the scene where Naomi comes out of Jordan’s room wearing only her stockings, was conceptualized after discussions among Leonardo Dicaprio and Martin Scorsese.

She also once revealed that before the filming of that scene, she had a ‘few shots of tequila’ to calm herself down and gain the courage to have confidence in front of the camera.

Reflecting on the fact that she revealed that she quite naively thought that her nude scenes would slip under the radar and wouldn’t bring much attention as it was her first film in America.

The scene garnered much attention and became one of the most memorable scenes from the Oscar-nominated film. Margot Robbie went on to garner much fame and critical acclaim in her later roles, even getting an Oscar nomination for her role in I, Tonya.

Margot Robbie on Martin Scorsese’s filming process on the set

In the same recording, the Barbie actress talked about the scene where Jordan tries to kidnap their child and crashes his car while doing so.

The scene was changed from what was in the script, in which it was a normal dramatic scene in which Naomi asks for a divorce. It was changed by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Dicaprio as they wanted a bit more of a punch in that scene hence resulting in what we see in the film.

