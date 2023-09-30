Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: How did Gojo live through Toji's clean stab? EXPLAINED

In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, fans witnessed a breathtaking battle between Gojo Satoru and Toji Fushiguro. The fight left viewers stunned as Toji managed to deliver a seemingly fatal blow to Gojo, leaving him in a pool of blood. However, for those concerned about Gojo's fate, there's more to the story than meets the eye.

Toji's fatal blow: Gojo Satoru faced near-death

Toji Fushiguro's formidable skills, combined with the special-grade cursed tool, Inverted Spear of Heaven, allowed him to bypass Gojo's Limitless technique, shattering the Infinity and striking Gojo fatally. The episode ended with Gojo seemingly defeated, but here's where the story takes a dramatic turn.

In the manga version of Jujutsu Kaisen , Gojo's survival is explained in detail. Following his near-fatal injury by Toji, Gojo employs the Reverse Cursed Technique, a powerful ability that enables him to heal and revive himself. By concentrating all his cursed energy, Gojo essentially cheats death and returns from the brink. With his revival comes an even greater display of power. Gojo can now utilize the Six Eyes technique without any restrictions, granting him unmatched abilities. Additionally, he introduces a new technique, the Cursed Technique Reversal Red, which acts in direct opposition to his previous technique, Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: The revival of Gojo Satoru

With these newfound powers and a declaration of himself as the "god of the Jujutsu Society" and the "Honored One," Gojo is poised to become the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer in the world. His rematch with Toji Fushiguro is eagerly anticipated, promising an intense battle that showcases Gojo's overwhelming strength.

The episode also witnessed Toji's ruthless actions, including the murder of the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai, and a subsequent fight with Geto Suguru. Toji's physical prowess and speed left Geto at a significant disadvantage, leading to Toji's swift victory. However, the tables turn when Gojo reenters the scene, shocking Toji with his unexpected survival. Gojo reveals that Toji could have defeated him had he used the Inverted Spear of Heaven to stab him in the head or severed his head entirely.

The renewed battle between Gojo and Toji showcases Gojo in his true element. The flawless agility and a combination of his red and blue techniques, Gojo ultimately triumphs over Toji, ending their intense confrontation once and for all.

As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 unfolds, fans can look forward to witnessing Gojo Satoru's resurgence as the most powerful sorcerer, while the mysteries and intense battles of the Jujutsu Kaisen world continue to captivate audiences.

