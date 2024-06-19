Everything Sean Diddy Combs Has Been Removed From Post Harassment Allegations

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

For a Popular American rapper and record producer, trouble will not stop yet. Sean Diddy Combs continues to face sexual assault allegations; some companies are distancing themselves from him. Multiple women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who dated him on and off from 2007 to 2018, have come forward with allegations of misconduct.

In a November 2023 lawsuit, the model accused the rapper of rape and long-term physical abuse. The next day, they settled, with Diddy's lawyer stating it "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Diddy video shows aggressive behavior towards Cassie in 2016

Nearly six months later, CNN released video footage from 2016 showing Diddy kicking and grabbing Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel. The musician took full responsibility for his actions in the video, stating he was disgusted by his behavior.

"It's hard to look back on the toughest moments in life, but sometimes you have to," he said, without mentioning Cassie. "I was in a bad place. I hit rock bottom, but I don't make excuses."

Diddy is dealing with several civil lawsuits but hasn't faced criminal charges. The Los Angeles District Attorney stated they couldn't press charges regarding the CNN footage because the alleged conduct happened beyond the legal timeframe for assault prosecution.

Diddy's charter school cuts ties amid controversy

In November 2023, Diddy's co-founded charter school severed ties with him. Co-founder Dr Steve Perry stated the decision aimed to safeguard the school's future. The school offers grades 6-12 a rigorous college prep education on social justice. Additionally, in 2023, Diddy temporarily stepped down as Revolt's chairman amid sexual assault allegations, later selling his shares to an undisclosed buyer.

Hulu canceled a reality show about Diddy and his family in December 2023. The project, produced by James Corden's Fulwell 73, was still in the early stages of development.

In December 2023, 18 brands cut ties with Diddy's online marketplace for Black-owned businesses following allegations of physical violence from Cassie and others. House of Takura was among those brands, with founder Annette Njau stating they take such allegations seriously. Peloton halted the use of Diddy's music and removed his Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series from their platform after a 2016 video of him assaulting Cassie surfaced. In May 2024, an eyewear retailer stopped selling frames from Diddy's Sean John range and removed them from shelves and their online store. Overall, the harassment allegations against him turned out to be pretty bad.

