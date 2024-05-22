Former Model Accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Of Drugging And Sexually Assaulting Her In New Lawsuit: Details Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol, drugs, and sexual assault

Another day brings another legal trouble for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The music mogul, 54, has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman back in 2003 in a new lawsuit filed on Tuesday, May 21, in New York. In the court documents obtained by People, Crystal McKinney, a former model, alleges that she was only 22 when she was introduced to the Bad Boy 4 Life singer by a designer more than two decades ago.

In the litigation, McKinney claims she “felt little control over the events as she was directed what to do and put on display for the others in attendance” after meeting Combs and the unnamed designer at Cipriani Downtown.

More details from the fresh lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are below!

McKinney alleges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003

Per the court documents obtained by People, McKinney claimed that she was instructed to sit "directly across from Combs" at an event, throughout which he made a very public display of coming on to her in a sexually suggestive manner. She added that the Bad Boy CEO continuously complimented her "beauty," telling her she "was going to make it big one day" as a model, but only with his help because "he had power in the industry." The duo then exchanged phone numbers.

In the suit, McKinney describes Combs as "flirtatious' during the course of the event and alleges that he “plied Plaintiff with alcohol throughout the dinner as he repeatedly refilled her glass with wine.” Later that night, at Combs’ studio, the model says she was offered weed, which she later came to reckon was laced with “narcotics or other intoxicating substance,” per the lawsuit.

McKinney claims she declined to smoke or drink after feeling as though she was “floating,” but Combs called her “uptight” and continued pressuring her to engage in the said activities. The lawsuit alleges that Combs then led her to a bathroom, where he began forcibly kissing her before shoving her head down his crotch to perform oral sex on him. McKinney claims that once the act was over, Combs went back to the studio while she felt “physically sick” and “lost consciousness.”

“Due to the traumatic events to occur later, Plaintiff (McKinney) saved the unwashed clothing from that night in her closet, where they remain in plastic wrap,” the lawsuit adds. The amount that McKinney is seeking in damages is unspecified.

The Tuesday lawsuit against Diddy follows closely after CNN released footage of him physically assaulting Cassie Ventura.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assumed full responsibility for assault on Cassie Ventura

In the video released by CNN, Combs can be seen kicking, punching, and dragging his former girlfriend, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. The incident was captured on the hotel's surveillance cameras.

Addressing the gnarly video in an Instagram post, Combs issued an apology to Ventura and his followers alike, saying, “I take full responsibility for my action in that video. I am disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I'm disgusted now.” The rapper claimed he was “f***ed up” and had “hit rock bottom” at the time of the assault years ago.

In addition to Ventura and McKinney, Diddy faces sexual assault/harassment lawsuits from three other women and one man.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

